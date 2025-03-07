ACC Women's Tournament: Final Score Predictions For Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs NC State
Georgia Tech used a strong fourth quarter yesterday to defeat Virginia Tech and move on in the ACC Tournament. Today, they will face a big challenge when they take on No. 1 seed NC State. The Yellow Jackets and the Wolfpack squared off in Atlanta last month, with NC State coming away with an 83-68 victory. Will today be different for the Yellow Jackets?
The Yellow Jackets (22-9) led by as many as seven points in the second quarter, but the teams stood tied at halftime after the Hokies closed the frame with a 13-6 spurt, setting up a 32-32 standstill. But Georgia Tech answered in the second half, outscoring Virginia Tech, 40-25, including a dominating 24-14 fourth quarter, and shot 50.0 percent in the final 20 minutes to capture the win.
The WolfPack and GT could face off for the 79th time of the all-time series and eighth time in the ACC Tournament with a 5-2 edge The first meeting between these two teams was in 1980, resulting in a 97-38 home win for NC State NC State has won two straight over the Yellow Jackets, including an 83-68 road win at No. 20/20 GT a few weeks ago NC State is 4-2 on a neutral floor vs. GT.
GT was projected to finish 10th and finished tied for eighth with a 9-9 ACC mark, as well as 21-9 in the regular season The Yellow Jackets started the season 15-0 and finished the regular season on a four-game losing skid Kara Dunn was tabbed to the All-ACC First Team. She is entering the tournament averaging 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and a team-leading 39 steals . Tonie Morgan was named to the All-ACC Second Team, averaging 13.3 points and 5.6 assists per game . Dani Carnegie was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and tabbed the ACC Sixth Player of the Year. She has averaged 13.1 points per game in her rookie season. Zoesha Smith paces GT with 6.2 rebounds per game.
Here is how you can watch the game today:
GEORGIA TECH (22-9, 9-9 ACC) vs. NC State (24-5, 16-2)
Friday, March 7, 2025 | 1:30 p.m. ET | Greensboro, N.C. | First Horizon Coliseum
Television: ACC Network | Watch Online
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, NC State is a 5.5 point favorite today and the total is set at 145.5.
Predictions
This is going to be a tough game for Georgia Tech. NC State was a tough matchup late in the game for them in Atlanta a few weeks ago and until yesterday, the Yellow Jackets were not playing well going into the game. The fourth quarter was the best quarter they have played in nearly a month and I do think they can keep it close. It was a close game through three quarters when they last played and I could see something similar playing out today. NC State is just on another level and a serious contender for the national championship and I think they will win.
Final Score: NC State 73, Georgia Tech 67
