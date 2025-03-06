Top 2026 EDGE Prospect Dre Quinn Has Set An Official Visit With Georgia Tech Football
Georgia Tech is set to get a visit from a coveted defensive line prospect here in the peach state in June. Four-star EDGE Dre Quinn is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on June 11th among his seven official visits that include Clemson, Notre Dame, Georgia, USC, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. He already has a top 12 school list that includes Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, and USC.
Quinn is rated as a four-star per Rivals and ESPN, but On3 and 247 has him rated as a three-star. He carries a four-star industry ranking from On3 that complies all four recruiting services together. Quinn is rated as the No. 35 EDGE and No. 39 player in Georgia per On3.
Quinn finished his junior year with 42 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He doubled his numbers from a season ago and had a really strong start to the season finishing with 20 tackles in his first five games including three tackles for loss. An area where he stands out is his ability to use his strength and power to get to the quarterback. Quinn possesses strong hands that can shake off blockers and he can use his strength to block the opposing offensive lineman into the quarterback. In the run game, he is very underrated and does a great job at setting the edge and being a good last-line defender.
Quinn is only scratching the surface of his potential and could have a strong senior season for the Spartans as he continues to improve his game. He has already shown an ability to wreck games late, and if you don’t block him or send extra help he can be a handful. He would be another great EDGE to get an in-state win for the Yellow Jackets after a top 20 recruiting class in 2024. The Yellow Jackets don’t have a commitment yet in the 2026 class, but Quinn has already set a timeline as well when he plans to officially commit per Chad Simmons of On3. Here is what he told him.
“It has been step by step for me, so being down to 12 schools, now I can work on setting up official visits and then making my decision during the dead period in July,” Quinn said. “When I commit, it will come down to the scheme, how I fit into it, my relationship with the coaches, how they coach and how I would be developed.
Georgia Tech outside linebackers coach and defensive ends coach Kyle Pope has already done a spectacular job recruiting and continues to bring in top talent at the edge rusher position. He could have some more top-notch names up his sleeve and has already done a good job of positioning the Yellow Jackets to land another high-end recruit in state. We will find out in the next few months if that leads to a commitment.
