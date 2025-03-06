All Yellow Jackets

Updated 2025 ACC Women's Tournament Bracket: Georgia Tech Moves On To Face No.1 Seed NC State After Win

Georgia Tech snapped their losing streak by defeating Virginia Tech today in the second round of the ACC Womens Basketball Tournament

Updated 2025 ACC Women's Tournament Bracket: Georgia Tech Moves On To Face No.1 Seed NC State After Win

Georgia Tech snapped their four-game losing streak today by beating Virginia Tech in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament today. Tonie Morgan scored 19 points today and Kara Dunn had 16 as the Yellow Jackets defeated the Hokies and punched their ticket to the quarterfinals, where they will be facing No. 1 seed NC State. The two teams faced each other in Atlanta on Feb. 20th, a game the Wolfpack won 83-68. Can Georgia Tech find a way to upset one of the best teams in the country and get to the ACC Semifinals?

That is one of two matchups that has already been set. Georgia Tech is going to play NC State at 1:30 p.m. ET tomorrow and Florida State is going to play North Carolina at 11:00 a.m. ET tomorrow morning. Later today, Cal faces Virginia and the winner of that game will get to face No. 2 seed Notre Dame, then, Louisville faces Clemson tonight and the winner of that game will face No. 3 seed Duke.

Quarterfinals

Team1

Team 2

Tipoff

Game 8

No. 4 Florida State

North Carolina

11 AM EST (ESPN2)

Game 9

No. 1 NC State

Georgia Tech

1:30 PM EST (ACC Network)

Game 10

No. 2 Notre Dame

Cal/Virginia

5 PM EST (ESPN2)

Game 11

No. 3 Duke

Louisville/Clemson

7:30 PM EST (ACC Network)

Semifinals

Team 1

Game 12

Game 8 Wnner vs Game 9 Winner

Game 13

Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner

