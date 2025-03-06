Updated 2025 ACC Women's Tournament Bracket: Georgia Tech Moves On To Face No.1 Seed NC State After Win
Georgia Tech snapped their four-game losing streak today by beating Virginia Tech in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament today. Tonie Morgan scored 19 points today and Kara Dunn had 16 as the Yellow Jackets defeated the Hokies and punched their ticket to the quarterfinals, where they will be facing No. 1 seed NC State. The two teams faced each other in Atlanta on Feb. 20th, a game the Wolfpack won 83-68. Can Georgia Tech find a way to upset one of the best teams in the country and get to the ACC Semifinals?
That is one of two matchups that has already been set. Georgia Tech is going to play NC State at 1:30 p.m. ET tomorrow and Florida State is going to play North Carolina at 11:00 a.m. ET tomorrow morning. Later today, Cal faces Virginia and the winner of that game will get to face No. 2 seed Notre Dame, then, Louisville faces Clemson tonight and the winner of that game will face No. 3 seed Duke.
Quarterfinals
Team1
Team 2
Tipoff
Game 8
No. 4 Florida State
North Carolina
11 AM EST (ESPN2)
Game 9
No. 1 NC State
Georgia Tech
1:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Game 10
No. 2 Notre Dame
Cal/Virginia
5 PM EST (ESPN2)
Game 11
No. 3 Duke
Louisville/Clemson
7:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Semifinals
Team 1
Game 12
Game 8 Wnner vs Game 9 Winner
Game 13
Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner
