Georgia Tech has gotten off to slow starts this season, and has found itself trailing more often then not. There are various reasons that have contributed to the struggles, but one of the reasons has been guard play thus far. The Yellow Jackets are not taking care of the basketball, and it has led to some of the issues offensively, which is spells without scoring.

To start the season, head coach Scott Cross went with Nasir Whitlock and Colby Garland. On Tuesday, Coach Cross elected to go with Kam Craft and Courland Muldrew. They eventually would be subbed out. Garland came in and it was a struggle. Garland finished with four first-half turnovers. In the second half, he played sparingly, but finished -14 when he was on the court. Neither Garland or Whitlock scored a basket on Tuesday. Both were expected to be key players for the Yellow Jackets in 2026.

We are seeing a new player emerge amidst those struggles. True freshman Kaiden Bailey is continuing to blossom and separate himself as one of the guys that Coach Cross can trust. In limited time on Tuesday night, Bailey finished with five points on 2-2 shooting, added two rebounds, and an assist. Where he really contributed was his effort on the defensive side of the ball being able to pressure the ball and force Norfolk State into its half court offense. He also help draw fouls when the Spartans was out of control or get an easy bucket to the rim. His effort on both ends can’t be understated.

The game before against UNC Asheville Bailey notched a career-high 11 points and hit a clutch corner three point shot to help the Yellow Jakcets mount the comeback and eventually knock off the Bulldogs. Coach Cross talked about his play in the last few weeks and what he hash been seeing from Bailey.

“Yeah, the game's really slowing down for him. I mean, he had that layup. I think it was really, really big tonight. And, you know, he made some great reads with the basketball. He was playing really good defense. I think he's just getting more comfortable. He's a really talented kid. He is a point guard. He can make the right passes. You know, we had him playing on the wing a lot because Vic was kind of in the zone, and Vic can make passes and just see over the defense. But KB (Kayden Bailey) has that ability as well. So, you know, it's nice to have multiple guys that you would call point guards on the floor because they can make good, quick decisions. And, yeah, he's been really blossoming over the last couple of games,” said Cross.

Why he can be the guy

You can put Courland Muldrew here with how he has been playing, but in all likelihood, he will be a starter. Georgia Tech needs good production off its bench, which is where Bailey comes in. He can run up tempo, play at a slow pace, or even a mix of the two. He is never sped up and is usually in control.

Another reason is that he has a high ceiling. Bailey isn’t even close to reaching his potential and has already opened some eyes. His perimeter defense is something that will get him on the court more, especially with minutes. Coach Cross has already said he won’t play favorites and it will be earned.

“We can't play favorites with anybody. We got to play the guys that are productive. My job is to win basketball games. And, you know, we got to put the guys out there that give us the best opportunity. So they just have to get in the right mental space. and be ready to go and go out there and be productive,” said Cross.



For Bailey, he has a true opportunity to be one of the guys on the team and a spark plug whenever he comes in the game. He can take this team to another level and be another two-way player they trust. His development will be intriguing to watch, but he has already shown some of the tools. I don’t think it will be long before we see him log 20+ minutes in a game. Georgia Tech has Georgia on Friday, which is another opportunity for Bailey to show he is a legit threat.