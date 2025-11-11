Everything From Head Coach Damon Stoudamire After A 70-60 Win Over SE Louisiana
Head coach Damon Stoudamire talked to the media on Monday night after a win and a 3-0 start. Here is everything he had to say.
Opening Statement:
“We got the win. I think, you know, that's the biggest thing, but no illusions to it. We've got to get better. We turn the ball over a lot. 13 turnovers in the first half. That's unacceptable. Southeast Louisiana, they play hard. They junk the game up, but you know, there are still things that we work on. We've got to get better in that area. you know, um just overall um you know, we need our main ball handlers just to to be, you know, a little more protective of it and, you know, understand the assignment and be able to, you know, as we would say, drive the speed limit, not get sped up and, you know, get the ball where we need to go. You've got to think of the game as well. In the second half, we did that. We got the shots we wanted, and you know, I always say, you know, and I think it's a balance, and I think that the kids are trying to figure this out. It's very rare, and I can probably say this, and most of the guys, if you ask them, would probably say, You got to when is the last time a group of guards had to figure out how to play with really good bigs, you know? I think that's the adjustment that they're trying to make when and when not. You've got to understand passing lanes, you've got to understand different things., I think that we're still in the process of doing that. And you know, we'll figure that out. And most of the time, you know, your defense is ahead of your offense. I still think we played really good defense tonight, you know, because although the game felt funny at times, you know, we got down 10, we came right back with our defense. You know, that's what ignited us. So, happy about the win, not happy about the performance. We've got to get better. We all know that.”
On if the turnovers allowed them to play better in the second half….
“That was the only thing you know, patience, poise, execute what you've been taught. It would be different you know, it would be different for me, you know, just say you know what I felt, but it's something that we've seen. If you watched our practice, our practices are chaotic in a lot of sense because what I try to do is try to put our guys in as uncomfortable position as possible so when the game comes, you know, they'll be okay. That was just my disappointment in the first half with the turnovers, only because it's something that we've seen and we do it each and every day.”
On Eric Chatfield, Lamar Washingston, and Akai Fleming picking up the pace…
“Yeah, that was a classic example, but those three did play well together. You know, I thought that you know, in all our games, our bench has given us a big boost. And you know, last year we didn't have we didn't have that. We didn't have the leisure of having guys go to the bench where we could regroup. They can regroup, excuse me, and then we bring guys in. But, you know, like you said, Chatfield and Akai and Lamar, I thought they all really did a good job and they ignited us, and we need that each and every game. They were really good on the defensive end. Lamar, I thought he really pressured the ball, did some good things. Akai, I thought he was really good as well. And then chat, his numbers don't necessarily show it, but I thought he impacted the game.”
On what it was like having Lamar Washington out there….
“I thought he was huge. You know, what I like is his toughness. I thought he brought a lot of toughness. He brought a lot of energy to the game, and we needed that. He was really really good, I thought, on both ends of the floor, and he ignited us coming off the bench. You know, he's been through a lot. He's a senior, so he's seen a lot as well. So, you know, I was happy for him, but he really came in and did good things for us.”
Update on Mouhamed Sylla…
Yeah, it was a cramp. I think we put him back in. He came back out, but no, it was just a cramp. He just cramped a little bit, and he came in.”
On if he expected Mo Sylla to play at this level early in the season…
“Mo's done a really good job. I think that he'll only get better. The biggest thing for us. I think as a group, you know, getting Baye (Ndongo) back into shape and, you know, he, you know, getting getting his, you know, minutes up a little bit and, you know, he'll be he'll be effective out there as well. Mo's been really good and he's every bit as good as you know, to me, for what we need any freshman in the country.”
Update on Peyton Marshall…
“We're hoping he returns on Friday. He just had some spasms, but he'll be fine, you know. Um just kind of day to day, you know. We missed him tonight, you know. It's funny, you know, you start, you get used to somebody, but we missed him. He moves the ball, he passes the ball well, does some good things, but um yeah, hopefully we're hoping to have him back, you know, by the end of Friday, but he's day to day.”
On the Georgia vs Georgia Tech rivalry and the game on Friday…
“Yeah, we've got to respond. I think the biggest thing that we haven't done and what I'm looking forward to seeing is we got to go in and we got to be ready to fight, period. You know what I mean? The first year we come off, playing Duke, we go down there, we play, we beat Duke, we go down there, and you know, then they come here last year, and you know, it's crazy cuz I think I think we were winning. We hit a three to go up by one with maybe about eight, nine minutes to go in the game, but then they just kind of took over the game from there. We've got to get there, and we've got to be prepared to fight. We've got to take the fight to them as well. So, that's what I want. That's what I want to see from our team. It's a road test at their spot. So, it's a big game. No question about it. It's a big game.
More Georgia Tech News:
•Georgia Tech Moves Up Three Spots In Latest AP Poll
•Georgia Tech An ACC Championship Favorite After Chaotic Weekend In The Conference
•How Does Georgia Tech Respond After A Loss Coming Off Its Bye Week?
•Three Players Who Need To Step Up For Georgia Tech In The Final Three Games