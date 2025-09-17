Valkyries' Natalie Nakase Wins Coach of the Year in Team's Inaugural Season
Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase has been named the 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.
Nakase received 53 of the 72 possible votes. Fifteen went to Karl Smesko, coach of the Dream, while the Aces' Becky Hammon and the Lynx' Cheryl Reeve each got two.
In her first year as a head coach, Nakase led the WNBA's newest club on a record-setting 23-21 campaign, which also propelled them to the playoffs in their inaugural season—a league first for an expansion team.
And in yet another testament to Nasake's leadership, Valkyries guard Veronica Burton was, on Monday, named the league's Most Improved Player for 2025.
Prior to her hiring with Golden State, Nakase most recently worked as an assistant under Hammon for three seasons.
"Natalie has been a fierce leader from the very moment she was announced as head coach, and this award is an external validation of what we see every day," said Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin.
"Her core philosophy of connectivity and emphasis on high character has created an environment where everyone can thrive. Her unique approach to leadership and ability to hold players accountable with care while staying true to her values has been remarkable. Coach Natalie and her coaching staff have been an integral piece of creating this team's foundation in its inaugural year."
The Valkyries are currently the No. 8 seed in the WNBA playoffs, where they're facing off against the Lynx in the first round. Minnesota leads the three-game series 1-0, but Golden State will have a chance to even the playing field come Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET.