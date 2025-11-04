Everything From Mouhamed Sylla and Kowacie Reeves After Win Over MD Eastern Shore
Kowacie Reeves on how tough it was to play as a team and figure things out…
“I know that first game is always kind of tough just based upon the fact that you haven't really played as a unit in front of people in front of an audience. It's always kind of tough, but you know, I think a testament to what the coach said in his post-game talk to us that, you know, I've been here for two years, so I think UMass, Loyola and North Florida last year, like those games we've lost in the past. I think that's extreme growth. Even though we did not do our best, I think it's extreme growth to, you know, pull that one out.”
Reeves on the three-pointer that gave Georgia Tech the win..
“I know up until that point I had missed about eight to nine threes. So, I'm just like, they're just going to leave me wide open. They kind of face-guard Cam. They know he's a high shooter. So, I mean, sometimes you just can't think about that. You just got to add a gut to try to shoot it, and you know, you know, back on your preparation.”
On how much preparation went through his mind in preparing for that shot…
“I know, with being injured last year, like when I got cleared, I just haven't missed a day. So, I know I've been in the gym every day, and I know my teammates have given me the confidence to shoot. Like I told big fella right here today as he continue to play as a freshman tend to from May when they first step on campus to March, they tend to get extremely better. So, I just told him, you know, he going to be all right. And I have to believe the same about myself, being an older guy.”
Mouhamed Sylla on his first college game…
“I ain't going to lie, it feels great. This is great for me, like for the first time play in a college game. I feel like it wasn't hard for me cuz I just did not just like used to do it like, but I feel like I'm going to be good, like Kowacie say, if you play more like I think it’s going to be easy for us.”
Sylla on if him and Marshall worked the high/low a lot in practice…
“We work on it a lot. So, it just did not work the right way. So, I just feel like we just got to go back and work more. So, when we come back in the game, it's going to be easy for us.
Sylla on the experience in his first game, and if he felt more comfortable…
“I ain't going to say it has a difference from like from all the way from like prep school. I feel like that's a little bit hard, but I feel like we're going to be good. Yeah. And like just come out here, my first uh first college game got uh how many I got? 14. 14 rebounds. I feel like I can do more, but the thing did not go in the right way, but I feel like uh next game is going to be uh I'm going to get more rebounds than that end point.”
Reeves on how important it was to come back and win the game in overtime.
“I think, like I alluded to in my first answer, I think it's extreme growth cuz I've been here since the coach has been here, right? I think it's a testament to, you know, the long drawn-out seasons we've had and the triumphs, the ups and downs. I think isn't it is an a level of maturity that that you know the returners have had you know like Mustaf or me you know we don't have that many but I think it's a level of maturity to be able to be calm in those moments in those stressful moments knowing this a game that you kind of expected to win knowing this is a game that is like you say important. When it comes time to do uh you know selection day, so for me, like I said, I think it's just a display of extreme growth from where we've been in the past in non-conference.”
Reeves on how he is feeling…
“I mean, you have to try to make game plays like that rebound was important. So, you know, they're big, obviously super strong guys. Like you said, he didn't mean to do it, but you know, you just have to kind of have a gut to try and, you know, to put a body on him and get him out of reach of getting a rebound right there. Too important to, like you said, this is a game that's going to be important when it comes time for postseason play.”
