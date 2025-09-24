Gametime, TV Channel Set For Georgia Tech's Matchup With Mississippi State in ACC/SEC Challenge
Georgia Tech will play against Mississippi State on Wednesday night at 9:00 pm on ACC Network, per the Yellow Jackets basketball account. Mississippi State is one of the top non-conference opponents for the Yellow Jackets this year, and could be a game that helps their strength of schedule if the Bulldogs have the year they are expected to have.
It is a good sign for the Yellow Jackets to be featured in primetime in one of their early games of the season to start the year. There is some excitement around this team that is building as they have one of the most talented teams in the Damon Stoudamire era.
Can Georgia Tech finally put it all together under Stoudamire?
Training for the season is beginning to ramp up for the Yellow Jackets. Coach Stoudamire talked about how he feels the team is in a good spot and getting to where they want to be as the season approaches.
“I think we're right on point to where we need to be. It's continuing to move the needle. I think we have a team that's full of depth. We got numbers. We got competition. I think collectively we've got a group that likes each other. I think those are the biggest ingredients to having a good team. As a coach, you love the competition. As a player, what I used to say is, and I go back to when I played at Arizona, the least talented team I played on went to the Final Four. The most talented team I played on we lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament,” said Stoudamire.
“So the excitement for me is more about the cohesion that we have amongst the group. Like I haven't seen this group since I've been here, I haven't had a group that has hung out together. We gotta kick them out of the gym. They go back to the locker room, and they hang out with each other. In the locker room, they go out together. They were at the football game last week. So for me, that's a joy because that's half of the battle. Now, we haven't handed out any minutes on any of those things yet, but the process started at the beginning of the summer, and it's just continued up to this point.”
For the Yellow Jackets, it will start with their young freshmen who are looking to be significant contributors in year one. One of those is Mouhamed Sylla and Akai Fleming, who have been impressive early on in camp.
“I think we have some special ones in this class, starting with Mouhamed Sylla. I think that he’ll be one of the best freshmen in the country. I think people should enjoy watching him while they can. You know, he's a joy to be around, and he does things that freshmen don't do. I'm excited to coach him,” said Stoudamire.
“We have Akai Fleming, a local kid. I think that’s the biggest thing is that nobody has seen him in a couple of years, about a year and a half, because he hadn't been healthy, but he's healthy. He's athletic. He brings a different dimension than what we've had,” said Stoudamire.