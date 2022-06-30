Georgia Tech Basketball: Four-Star Center Luke Bamgboye Receives Offer

If you have been following along with us here at AllYellowJackets the past few weeks, you know that Georgia Tech Tech is busy sending out offers to some of the top prospects in 2024. Some of the nation's top prospects, some of them from the state of Georgia, have been stopping by to see Georgia Tech on unofficial visits and see the program. The latest offer from head coach Josh Pastner was sent to Luke Bamgboye, a four-star center that plays at Our Lady of Mount Carmel High School in Maryland.

Bamgboye is a 6-10 190 LBS prospect that has intriguing upside. His offense is where his skill set shines, as he is a versatile player on that end of the floor. He will need to fill out his frame and get stronger to be a better presence on the defensive end, but that has a chance of happening with good coaching and development.

Bamgboye already has plenty of offers and more might be on the way. Houston, Iowa, and Maryland are some of the top programs that have offers out for the talented center. UCF and Towson are other programs that have offers to him as well.

Georgia Tech Basketball is still working to add talent for their class of 2023, but they hope they can get a head start for some talented players in 2024.

