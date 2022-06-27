Georgia Tech Football is going to have competition in every spot on offense, but which is the most important?

One of the most intriguing storylines to follow for Georgia Tech Football heading into fall camp is the competition that is going to be happening at every position.

At quarterback, Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh and Akron transfer Zach Gibson are going to be pushing incumbent starter Jeff Sims at quarterback. That will be the headliner for most fans and analysts, but the most important competition will be upfront on the offensive line.

Georgia Tech is going to be utilizing the running game heavily this season and that is going to make the competition on the offensive line that much more important. You saw that the coaching staff was eager to upgrade up front, taking four offensive line transfers and all of them will be competing for starting spots this season.

No matter who starts on the line for Georgia Tech, it is going to be one of the youngest and most inexperienced in the country. Jordan Williams is the lone returning starter, but he is coming off an injury. Guys like Devin Cochran and Ryan Johnson are now gone, as is their leadership.

Pierce Quick from Alabama, Paul Tchio from Clemson, RJ Adams from Kentucky, and Corey Robinson II from Kansas are the newcomers that are hoping to bring upside to the line. The thing that these four have in common is how little experience they have.

Quick and Tchio were two of the higher-rated offensive lineman in their respective recruiting classes, but could not seem to find their way at either Alabama or Clemson. Both played in games but went elsewhere for their potential to start.

The key to this offensive line being a solid unit will be Williams's improvement and bounce back from injury, along with guys like Quick and Tchio living up to their recruiting rankings coming out of high school. Adams is going to compete along the interior and Kentucky is a program known for recruiting and developing linemen.

While Georgia Tech ranked 57th overall in rushing offense, they were one of the worst teams when it came to explosive plays on the ground. For guys like Dontae Smith, Dylan McDuffie, and Hassan Hall to have successful years on the ground, the line will need to allow them to break off long runs.

For Sims continued development at quarterback, he is going to need a reliable offensive line. Georgia Tech was not a good team when it came to passing downs last season and some of that can be put on pass protection.

All of this is to say that Georgia Tech is going to need to be a good offensive line for this offense to be successful. There are other questions at other positions that will answer themselves, but for any other position on this offense to have success, the Yellow Jackets' offensive line is going to have to be an above-average unit with so much youth and inexperience.

