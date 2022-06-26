Georgia Tech Basketball Hosts 2024 Five-Star Forward Airious Bailey for Visit

Georgia Tech Basketball hosted one five-star prospect last week when Jahki Howard was on campus. The Yellow Jackets got another big-time visitor when Airious Bailey dropped in for an unofficial visit this weekend.

Bailey is the number two prospect in the state of Georgia for the 2024 recruiting class and one of the top 20 nationally. Georgia Tech Basketball is in need of a win on the recruiting trail and Bailey represents an opportunity to do that.

With each passing year, it is becoming increasingly important for basketball teams to be finding as many athletic wing players as possible to be successful. Bailey is a 6-8 185 LBS forward who would bring instant size and athleticism to the Yellow Jackets' frontcourt.

Georgia Tech has not had as much success as they would like with five-star prospects in their own state and that is going to need to change. Bailey presents an opportunity and it will be worth watching to see if Georgia Tech can have enough success on the coach for them to be in a position to land a prospect of this caliber.

