Five-Star Forward Takes Unofficial Visit to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Basketball has been busy with sending out offers to both 2023 prospects and prospects in the 2024 class. They have a commitment from four-star guard Blue Cain and also sent out offers to an in-state point guard and a talented power forward this week. The big news this week was that Georgia Tech was hosting one of the premier players in the 2024 recruiting class, Jahki Howard, who is originally from Norcross, Ga, but now plays out west in California.

Howard is the type of player that college programs covet. He is a long and athletic wing defender and player that has the physical tools to be a future lottery pick in the NBA. He is still raw in aspects of his game, especially on the offensive end, but the upside is obvious and this would be the kind of big-time recruit that head coach Josh Pastner could use.

There is going to be heavy competition for Howard though, which is obvious. He possesses offers from Kansas, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Florida State, and Georgia. Whenever a Kansas offer is there, it can make things tough for any program and the defending champs are interested.

This recruitment still has a way to go, but it was a positive sign that Pastner was able to get him on campus. This would be a huge pull for Georgia Tech Basketball.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Where does Georgia Tech's receiving corps rank in the ACC Coastal?

Georgia Tech Basketball: Michael Devoe 2022 NBA Draft Profile

Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Offensive Lineman Pierce Quick

Georgia Tech Football offers 2024 Four-Star defensive end