Georgia Tech Basketball Lands Pacific Transfer Guard Lamar Washington
Georgia Tech made its fourth transfer portal addition this evening. Guard Lamar Washington, who is transferring from Pacific, committed to the Yellow Jackets tonight and Washington is coming off of the best season in his career. At Pacific last season, Washington averaged a career best 13.5 PPG, 5.8 APG, and 5.1 RPG on 40% shooting from the field and 30% from three. He started his career at Texas Tech, where he played for two seasons. He played in 62 games with the Red Raiders, but only started three. Last season, he started 33 games for Pacific.
Washington showed growth as both a passer and scorer last season and he will be competing for one of the starting guard spots next season. Georgia Tech is looking for players to help fill in the gaps left by Nait George and Duncan Powell.
Earlier this week, Georgia Tech got a commitment from Davi Remagen, who comes from Germany. Remagen averaged 15.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the NextGen EuroLeague ULM Qualifier. He played so well that he earned all-tourney honors.
In the German Pro Basketball League, he averaged 9.9 points, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals. He shot 49% from the field and 31.3% from three-point range.
Remagen has good size at 6’3 and plays with good pace and rhythm. He has a multitude of ways he can score, which is advantageous for the Yellow Jackets. He can score on the ball screen and runs the pick-and-roll beautifully. He can also be a spot-up shooter and doesn’t hesitate to pull up from long range. He can also put the ball on the floor and create his own offense off the bounce and has a really good mid-range game. Remagen is also good at pushing the ball in transition and finishing around the rim.
An area where he is very underrated is on the defensive end. He is a really good perimeter defender who plays the passing lanes well. You see several highlights of him cutting off driving lines and poking the ball free leading to easy opportunities at the rim or dishing it out to others. His defensive ability will be a welcome sight on the perimeter to go along with Jaeden Mustaf who established himself as one of the better defenders on the team last year. With Remagen already playing professional basketball, he is going to already have a good feel for the game and will be a player that coach Stoudamire can trust immediately to lead his offense.
Georgia Tech has now added four players in the transfer portal, Peyton Marshall (Missouri), Kam Craft (Miami (OH), Remagen, and now Washington. This team is going to look different heading into the 2025-2026 season and
