Georgia Tech Lands Former Princeton OL Will Reed From The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech adds to its offensive line with the latest addition out of the transfer portal, picking up former Princeton OL Will Reed.
Reed initially signed with West Virginia but parted ways last week before reopening his commitment and exploring his options. Per 247Sports, Reed was ranked as the No. 77 OT and the No. 946 player nationally in the transfer portal rankings.
He has great size at 6’6 and 305 pounds and is a mover in the round game, mauling defenders out of the way. In pass protection, he has great form and footwork and has shown he can be an anchor. In 2024, he started every game at right tackle and in 2023 appeared in nine games with the Tigers. In 2022, he appeared in five games and was a part of the No. 1 passing offense and the No. 2 scoring offense with Princeton in the Ivy League conference.
At the very worst, Reed adds more depth to the Yellow Jackets' offensive line which is already pretty good. He is the second addition out of the transfer portal for the offensive line after the Yellow Jackets added South Alabama tackle Malachi Carney.
According to 247Sports, Carney is the 6th best offensive tackle in the portal. The 6'4 310 LBS tackle played two years for the Jaguars and last season, he played 855 snaps according to PFF (Pro Football Focus) and finished with a 59.0 overall grade, including a 64.7 in pass blocking and a 66.6 in run blocking. In 2023, he played 317 snaps and finished with a 50.5 overall grade, including a 38.4 grade in pass blocking and 64.8 grade in run blocking.
Now, the PFF numbers are not going to blow you away, but one way to look at them is a young player that got better with more playing time last season. Carney saw a big increase in his number of snaps played and saw his pass blocking grade jump up significantly.
During spring, offensive line coach Geep Wade talked about the right tackle position and how that was a spot they were focused on:
"Yeah, but (Jameson) Riggs is at right and does some good things. It's consistency is going to be a key for him. Behind him is Jordan Floyd, and then we got Peyton Joseph behind him. So all three of those are freshmen, whether they're redshirt or just here. So they're all young and we tell our guys every day to be honest with you guys like youth is not an excuse You know, we we've got to have game reps out here at practice walk -throughs so every reps invaluable to those guys because they are talented they are they are talented, but we've got to mature at a faster rate because for you know, it's gonna be August. So we've got to have a little bit more maturity out of that group. "
Here is more on Will Reed from his time in high school per Princeton Athletics:
“Eastside Catholic: Ranked 39th Offensive Tackle in the U.S. by Scout.com/247Sports … Senior captain … Two-time First Team All-State honoree … Two-time selection First Team All-League Offensive Tackle … Team was a two-time State Champion … Squad won the Geico Bowl in 2018 and played in the event in 2019 … Team Lineman of the Year … Lettered in basketball … National Honor Society Member … Big Man of the Year Award 2020 … Academic All American 2019-2020 … Scholar-Athlete Award 2018 Scholar-Athlete Award 2019 … Sports Illustrated All American Watchlist 2020.
