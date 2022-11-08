Georgia Tech Basketball: Live Updates Against Clayton State
Georgia Tech is opening up its Men's College Basketball season tonight as the Yellow Jackets take on Division II squad Clayton State. These two teams met last year, with Georgia Tech winning in a blowout.
Head Coach Josh Pastner is hoping to lead a bounce-back season in Atlanta after a tough season. With the departures of Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright, Georgia Tech went 12-20 and lost in the first round of the ACC Tournament to Louisville.
Tonight should be a good starting point for the Yellow Jackets and they should be able to get a convincing win over the Lakers.
Pregame
The starting lineup tonight should not be too surprising to Georgia Tech fans. Garnder-Webb transfer Lance Terry will be one starter at guard and he will be joined by Kyle Sturdivant, Deebo Coleman, Deivon Smith and Rodney Howard.
1st Quarter
Rodney Howard scored the first points of the season for Georiga Tech. 2-0 Yellow Jackets.
Terry is struggling to shoot early but finished with a nice dunk in transition there. 6-0 Georgia Tech with 16:25 left in the first half.
