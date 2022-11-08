Georgia Tech Basketball: Live Updates Against Clayton State

Georgia Tech is opening up its Men's College Basketball season tonight as the Yellow Jackets take on Division II squad Clayton State. These two teams met last year, with Georgia Tech winning in a blowout.

Head Coach Josh Pastner is hoping to lead a bounce-back season in Atlanta after a tough season. With the departures of Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright, Georgia Tech went 12-20 and lost in the first round of the ACC Tournament to Louisville.

Could Georgia Tech surpass expectations this season? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight should be a good starting point for the Yellow Jackets and they should be able to get a convincing win over the Lakers.

Pregame

The starting lineup tonight should not be too surprising to Georgia Tech fans. Garnder-Webb transfer Lance Terry will be one starter at guard and he will be joined by Kyle Sturdivant, Deebo Coleman, Deivon Smith and Rodney Howard.

1st Quarter

Rodney Howard scored the first points of the season for Georiga Tech. 2-0 Yellow Jackets.

Terry is struggling to shoot early but finished with a nice dunk in transition there. 6-0 Georgia Tech with 16:25 left in the first half.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech gets commitment from three-star cornerback Jarvis Lee

Georgia Tech projected to make bowl game by CBS Sports

Three Yellow Jackets awarded with ACC players of the week for week 10

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina Kickoff Time Announced

Georgia Tech Basketball: Complete 2022-2023 Season Preview

Georgia Tech Football: Grade report for the offense in win over Virginia Tech

Everything from Brent Key after win over Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Football: Three biggest takeaways from win over Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech: The good, the bad, the ugly from Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech's defense forces four turnovers in comeback win over Virginia Tech