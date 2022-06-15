Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2023 Four-Star Center Michael Nwoko

Georgia Tech is in need of a center and offered one of the best in the class of 2023 on Tuesday

Georgia Tech Basketball is trying to address its biggest need at center on the recruiting trail and offered one of the best in the 2023 class. Michael Nwoko, who plays at the Burlington School in Burlington, North Carolina, received an offer from head coach Josh Pastner on Tuesday and that added to the long list of offers that the talented prospect has.

Nationally, Nwoko is ranked as a four-star prospect and the 133rd best prospect for the class of 2023, as well as the 18th best center.

Center is at the top of the list in terms of need for Georgia Tech and if they can land him, Nwoko could be an instant impact player. He is still developing and is a little on the shorter side for a center at 6-9, but he has the skill and offensively can make an impact right away.

Other offers for Nwoko include Creighton, Georgetown, Houston, Northwestern, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others. Those are some top schools that Georgia Tech will have to beat and it will be up to Pastner and his staff to do so.

Georgia Tech got their first commitment for the 2023 class last week when four-star Knoxville guard Blue Cain committed to the Yellow Jackets.

