Georgia Tech was hosting 13 recruits on campus this past weekend and was hoping to add to their class, which had two commitments already. The first piece of good news came when wide receiver prospect Zion Taylor gave his commitment on Friday and he was in town the week before. When it was all said and done on Sunday night, Georgia Tech had added seven more recruits to the 2023 recruiting class and the possibility of more to come soon.

Before the month of June, Georgia Tech was one of the few power five programs that had yet to get a commitment. Now, they have nine and are nearly in the top fifty in the country in the recruiting rankings on 247 Sports and are in the top 50 on Rivals. Some of the commitments are still being evaluated, which means that the ranking could come up.

These are recruits that are going to need developing and coaching up, but the potential is obvious. Taylor has been one of my favorite wide receivers to watch on film in the state of Georiga and linebacker Ashton Heflin is an underrated player as well.

It is rare that you see a school get so many commitments in one weekend, but that goes to show how well they went. This seems like a tight-knit group of players that wants to play together and once one commit came in, they all started rolling.

These players are going to be the foundation for the 2023 class and hope to be the start of something special on the Flats. The key part for the coaching staff is going to be keeping these guys together and building upon the great start to the class for head coach Geoff Collins.

