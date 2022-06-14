What Kind of Player is Georgia Tech Getting in Linebacker Ashton Heflin?

On Sunday night, Georgia Tech got their first linebacker commit of the 2023 recruiting class and it was one of the more under-the-radar linebackers in the state of Georgia and the country. Ashton Heflin is a linebacker from Newnan High School in Georgia and after receiving his offer from the Georgia Tech coaching staff in late May, it did not take long to secure his commitment.

So what kind of a linebacker is Heflin? Let's break it down below

Scouting Report:

When you first turn the film on when watching Heflin, the first thing that stood out to me was the versatility that he has. At Newnan, he has played multiple positions and can put his hand in the dirt and rush the passer. While that might not be where he plays a lot in college, but to show that he has the ability to do so is a huge boost for his recruitment

At the point of attack, Heflin will meet the ball carrier head-on and is physical when bringing a runner to the ground. His ability to keep his feet going on contact stands out and his burst to the ball is evident.

Consistent instincts in coverage are going to need to be developed at the next level and Heflin is going to need to get even bigger in the weight room than he already is. This is a good find for the Yellow Jackets on the recruiting trail and Heflin has the potential to be an impact player down the road.

