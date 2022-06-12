Newnan Linebacker Ashton Heflin Commits to Georgia Tech

After getting three defensive ends in the recruiting class the last two weekends, Georgia Tech was looking to add to their defensive haul for 2023. They did just that on Sunday night with the commitment of Ashton Heflin, a 6-2 220 LBS linebacker from Newnan High School.

Heflin is a linebacker that can go sideline to sideline and make plays. He is physical at the point of attack and can bring any ball carrier down with ease. His coverage skills are solid as well and he is a guy that will be a contributor down the line after spending time in the weight room and being coached up.

After getting his offer from the Yellow Jackets coaching staff in May, it did not take long to get him on campus. The visit was a success and was enough to get the talented linebacker to commit.

Georgia Tech was able to beat out schools like Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, East Carolina, and UCF. Keeping in-state talent has been a priority this recruiting cycle for the coaching staff and this is further evidence of that.

