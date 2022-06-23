Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Forward Derrion Reed

Georgia Tech Basketball sent out another offer to an athletic forward in the 2024 class

Earlier this week, Georgia Tech Basketball had one of the best players in the 2024 basketball recruiting class, Jahki Howard, on campus for a visit earlier this week. The Yellow Jackets coaching staff is still not done with looking at some of the most intriguing prospects in that recruiting class and on Wednesday night, an offer was made to Derrion Reid. He plays at Grovetown High School in Georgia and is a 6-7 180 LBS forward getting more attention and offers from top programs.

One thing that is similar about both Reid and Howard is that they are similar players, but Howard is the more polished of the two. Reid has athleticism and length to play on the wing and is starting to pick things up better on the offensive end.

Reid has plenty of offers and more are sure to come this summer. In the month of June alone, Xavier, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Kennesaw State, and Cincinnati have all extended offers out to the forward.

Head coach Josh Pastner has been trying to make keeping in-state kids like this at home. This is going to be another test in trying to keep him from going to other programs and being a potential star.

There is still a long way to go in this recruitment, but Georgia Tech is already doing its homework for the 2024 basketball class.

