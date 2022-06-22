Georgia Tech Football Offers 2024 Four-Star Defensive End

With the month of June wrapping up soon, college football recruiting will be settling down before ramping back up during the season. One of the busiest teams in recruiting has been Georgia Tech Football, which has secured 10 commitments in the month of June alone. While those commits have been for the 2023 recruiting class, Georgia Tech is still looking ahead to the 2024 class and offered one of the more talented pass rushers in the class on Tuesday Brian Robinson.

Robinson is a 6-4 230 defensive end from Youngstown, OH and he is already getting plenty of recognition for next year's recruiting cycle. Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Michigan are some of the schools that have also offered Robinson and that is an impressive list of offers.

It is still early in the recruitment for a 2024 kid, but starting off early is the right move for the coaching staff. Georgia Tech has done a great job of getting defensive linemen for this upcoming recruiting class, but it is a position where you can never have enough quality players.

Keep an eye on this recruitment for the future, as I expect Robinson to potentially rise higher in the player rankings.

