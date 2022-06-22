Georgia Tech Basketball: Michael Devoe 2022 NBA Draft Profile

The 2022 NBA Draft is in one day and Georgia Tech is hoping that one of their former guards is one of the 60 selections on Thursday night. Michael Devoe decided to enter the draft after having a solid career with Georgia Tech Basketball and has spent the past few months getting ready for the draft and working out for several NBA teams.

Devoe came to Atlanta from Orlando, FL as a four-star recruit and a top 50 player nationally. He started the last 23 games during his freshman season and wound up finishing as Georgia Tech's third-leading scorer.

He improved during his sophomore season and earned ACC honorable selection. Devoe averaged 16 PPG and was one of the most reliable players on the floor every night for the Yellow Jackets.

2020-2021 was the big breakout season for Devoe. He earned All-ACC honorable mention again and was the ACC Tournament MVP for his performances. This was a memorable run for the Yellow Jackets on their way to the ACC Tournament title and Devoe was a huge reason for that.

This past season, Devoe came into the season and was expected to land on the All-ACC list and he did just that by being named to the third team. He averaged nearly 18 PPG and was the third-leading scorer in the ACC, while also being named the Georgia Men's college player of the year by the Atlanta tip-off club.

Devoe's biggest strength is his ability to score. He is a career 39.3% three-point shooter and is a playmaker for the offense. He is a good defender, although not an elite one. His weaknesses are that he is not the best rebounder and is just an average athlete. He can also be inefficient at times.

I think he can overcome weaknesses because of his ability to score. That and his size at 6-5 195 LBS are going to be appealing to NBA teams, but it might not result in Devoe getting drafted. Most projections have him going in the second round or undrafted and that is what I expect as well.

Whichever team Devoe lands with, expect him to be on the summer league roster. That is going to be a chance for him to shine and make the actual roster for the upcoming season.

The 2022 NBA Draft begins on Thursday,

