Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Offensive Lineman Pierce Quick

Georgia Tech Football is going to be counting on some new faces on the offensive line to help improve the offense. How well the Yellow Jackets do on offense is likely going to depend on how well the offensive line comes together and one of those new faces is Alabama transfer Pierce Quick.

Coming out of high school, Quick was one of the top offensive line recruits in the country at Hewitt-Trussville High School in the state of Alabama. A border-line five-star recruit, Quick decided to play for Nick Saban at Alabama and was hoping to be the next great lineman for the Crimson Tide.

It was tough for Quick to crack the starting lineup for Alabama, however. He made four appearances during his freshman season at Alabama in 2019, but wound up redshirting the rest of the season. In 2020, he got to play in three games, which were against Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. Last season, the only game that Quick appeared in was in the season opening victory against Miami.

After transferring, Quick is hoping to get on the field and show the talent that made him such a coveted player coming out of high school. Quick is going to contribute up front, but it could be at multiple positions. He was an offensive tackle in high school and at Alabama, but Georgia Tech could use him at guard.

Either way, I think that he is one of Georgia Tech's most talented offensive lineman and should find his way on the field for the Yellow Jackets this season. This could be one of the best additions through the portal for Georgia Tech.

