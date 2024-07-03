Georgia Tech Basketball Officially Welcomes Sacramento State Transfer Duncan Powell
Georgia Tech Basketball has had a busy offseason of talent acquisition and they officially welcomed another member of their transfer class today.
Former Sacramento State and NC A&T Forward Duncan Powell committed to Georgia Tech back in June and he is officially a Yellow Jacket.
Powell brings size and experience to the frontcourt. He played in 29 games last season, including 23 starts. He averaged over 12 PPG and 7 RPG.
Stoudamire has proven to be a very effective recruiter during his time at Georgia Tech so far. He put together a recruiting class that has been rated the 14th-best in the nation with high school prospects Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., who attended Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., his senior year, Jaeden Mustaf of Bowie, Md., a 6-4 guard who also attended Overtime Elite, Doryan Onwuchekwa, a 6-11 center from DeSoto, Texas who attended Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff, and Darrion Sutton, a 6-8 forward from St. Louis, Mo., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta. He also brought in three other high-impact transfers for 2024-2025 as well with Oklahoma guardJavian McCollum, Colorado forward Luke O'Brien, and Georgetown center transfer Ryan Mutombo in to help elevate the team this upcoming season.
Here is more on Powell from his bio at hornetsports.com
2023-24 Season• Played in 29 games, including 23 starts• Missed the final five games of the season with injury• Was the Hornets’ leading scorer (12.1 ppg) and rebounder (7.0 rpg)• The rebounds ranked sixth in the Big Sky• Also averaged 2.0 assists and 26.5 minutes while shooting 49% (130-264) from the field and 69% (76-111) from the free throw line• Averaged 3.8 trips to the free throw line per game• Scored in double figures 21 times, pulled 10+ rebounds six times, and had five double-doubles• Posted just the second triple-double in the Hornets’ Div. I era with 13 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists vs. Bethesda• Led the team in scoring 12 times, rebounding 18 times, and assists on eight occasions• Of his 203 rebounds, 81 came on the offensive glass• His average of 2.8 offensive boards per game ranked second in the Big Sky• Had a team-best 12 dunks• Of the Hornets’ six double-doubles during the season, Powell registered five of them• Scored in double figures 13 times in 14 games during a stretch from Nov. 22-Jan. 20
Prior to Sacramento State• Spent two seasons at North Carolina A&T (2021-23) of the Colonial Athletic Association• Did not play in 2021-22 while taking a redshirt• In 2022-23, as a redshirt freshman, he played in 30 games for the Aggies, including four starts• Named to the CAA all-Rookie team• Averaged 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocked shots and 22.5 minutes per game while shooting 42% from the field• Saw his minutes steadily increase as the season went on, scoring in double figures and playing at least 30 minutes each of the last five games• During that five-game stretch to end the season, he averaged 16.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 33.8 minutes per game while shooting 45% from the field• That included double-doubles against Hampton (16 points, 15 rebounds) and Towson (18 points, 10 rebounds)• Season-high 20 points came on Jan. 4 against nationally ranked College of Charleston, which won 31 games and advanced to the NCAA Tournament
High School• Prepped at DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas• During his final season of ball at DeSoto, he averaged 21.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists