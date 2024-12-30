Georgia Tech Basketball vs Notre Dame Preview, Score Prediction
After winning their final non-conference game of the season against Alabama A&M, Georgia Tech resumes conference play with a home game against Notre Dame tomorrow afternoon. Tech (6-7, 0-2 ACC) completed its non-conference
schedule Saturday with a 92-49 rout of Alabama A&M, and
looks for its first ACC win after falling at North Carolina (68-65)
on Dec. 7 and taking an 82-56 home loss to No. 5 Duke on
Dec. 21. The Yellow Jackets are 6-4 at home this season with
wins over West Georgia, Texas Southern, Charleston Southern,
Central Arkansas and UMBC.
Notre Dame (7-5, 1-0 ACC) defeated Syracuse (69-64)
Dec. 7 at home in its only ACC game to date. The Fighting Irish
won their first four games of the season, including an 84-63
victory at Georgetown lost their next five straight, then won their
next three, including a 91-62 decision over LeMoyne on Dec.
22 last time out. Coming into this game, Notre Dame is ranked 85th in the latest KenPom rankings and Georgia Tech is 110th.
Notre Dame has won 10 of the last 12 meetings and
lead the all-time series, 18-13. Georgia Tech’s only wins came
by an 82-80 score on Feb. 6, 2021, and a 70-68 decision on
Feb. 8, 2023, both at McCamish Pavilion. The Fighting Irish swept the regular-season series for
the second time in three years in 2023-24, taking a 75-68
decision in overtime in Atlanta, and a 58-55 nail-biter in South
Bend, and also defeated Tech, 84-80, in the ACC Tournament.
Georgia Tech finished off non-conference play in style,
defeating Alabama A&M, 92-49 on Saturday afternoon at
McCamish Pavilion. Senior Lance Terry led the Yellow Jackets
with a game-high 22 points, his fourth 20-point outburst of the
season, in a dominant performance on the home floor as Tech
held the Bulldogs to just 20.8 percent shooting from the field
n while tallying season-bests in steals (12) and assists (27).
Senior Javian McCollum tied his season-high with 18
points, all in the first half and his most since the fourth game
of the season. Redshirt freshman Ibrahim Souare delivered a
career-high eight points and six rebounds, while freshman
Jaeden Mustaf posted 13 points, seven boards, and six assists,
and sophomore Naithan George dished a game-high nine
assists.
Prediction
Georgia Tech has six wins this season, but none of them have been against impressive teams. Notre Dame might not be a Tournament team this year, but they would by far be the best team that the Yellow Jackets have beaten this season. With the game being at home, I think that the Yellow Jackets can get a win and get big games from Terry (who has been the Yellow Jackets best player this season) and McCollum, who looked like he found some rhythm on Saturday. After losing to the Fighting Irish three times last season, Georgia Tech beats Notre Dame to get their first conference win of the season.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 74, Notre Dame 70
Related Links:
Brent Key Discusses The Officiating and Unsportsmanlike Penalty Called On Him During Yellow Jackets Loss To Vandy
Everything From Brent Key After Georgia Tech's Bowl Game Loss to Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt Pulls Away From Georgia Tech In The Second Half to Win The 2024 Birmingham Bowl 35-27