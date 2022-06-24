Georgia Tech will face off against one of the Big Ten's best teams in November

The annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge is an event that all college basketball fans everywhere look forward to. Today, the matchups for the annual event in November were announced and Georgia Tech is going to be facing a formidable opponent on the road at the end of November.

Georgia Tech will be going against the defending Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa Hawkeyes on November 29th. Iowa and Georgia Tech have not played in the ACC/Big Ten challenge since 2000, when Iowa scored an 18 point win over Georgia Tech. The last time that the two programs played each other was in the 2003 NIT, a game in which Georgia Tech won.

Georgia Tech is looking to get back in the win column in this event, as they lost to Wisconsin last season and have an overall record of 9-12 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Yellow Jackets have struggled to win games in this event, but hope that their trip to Iowa will result in an important non-conference victory. Iowa returns five of their top seven scorers and are going to be a force in the Big Ten once again. Head coach Josh Pastner will need to have his group ready to play in one of the tougher environments in the Big Ten.

