Georgia Tech Forward Duncan Powell Reverses Course and Enters The Transfer Portal Instead Of The NBA Draft
After initially declaring for the NBA Draft on Friday, Georgia Tech forward Duncan Powell is changing course and entering the transfer portal instead according to Joe Tipton at On3 Sports.
Earlier last week, Georgia Tech point guard Nait George entered the NCAA transfer portal, and with Powell declaring for the draft, two of Georgia Tech's impact players from this season are now gone. There is always a chance that Powell could come back to Georgia Tech, but for now, it looks like he is going to spend his final collegiate season elsewhere after being at Georgia Tech for one season.
Powell played in 33 games for the Yellow Jackets, starting 13 of them. He averaged 12.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG and shot 36% from three this season. Powell emerged as a leader and locker room presence for Georgia Tech this season as well. He earned the nickname "Shag Man" and was instrumental in Georgia Tech's late season play, which included beating future NCAA Tournament teams Clemson and Louisville. If he does end up going to another school, Powell will leave a big hole to fill on the roster both from an intangible standpoint and on the court.
So where does Georgia Tech go from here? They will likely need to find an answer in the transfer portal. They are bringing in one of the top recruiting classes in the ACC, but the freshmen might not be ready to be instant contributors from day one. The transfer portal opened just this week and already Damon Stoudamire is going to be tasked with replacing two of his best players from the previous season.
For what it is worth, the Yellow Jackets already seem to be trying to replace both players through the portal.
One talented player who is in the portal is LSU transfer and former top-100 guard Vyctorius Miller. Miller entered the portal earlier this week and according to Travis Branham at 247Sports, Miller has had a zoom meeting with Georgia Tech.
Branham also said that Miller has met with Kentucky over Zoom as well. Other schools that Miller has heard from include Memphis, Iowa, Washington, USC, UCLA, Tennessee, Michigan State, Houston, and Providence. Those are some of the best schools in the country and indicates heavy competition for Georgia Tech if they continue to pursue him. It will be interesting to follow to see if they can get Miller on a visit.
Last season for the Tigers, Miller played in 25 games and started five, averaging 19 minutes per game. He averaged 8.9 PPG and 1.2 APG on 45% shooting from the field and 32% from three. As a recruit, he was ranked as the No. 60 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, the No. 11 SG in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Arizona. He would be an interesting addition to the guard room for Georgia Tech, but there seems to be a long way to go in this recruitment.
