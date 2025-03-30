LSU Transfer Guard Vyctorius Miller Reportedly Meets With Georgia Tech
The transfer portal is open for business in college basketball and there have been a lot of portal entries since last Monday. One talented player who is in the portal is LSU transfer and former top-100 guard Vyctorius Miller. Miller entered the portal earlier this week and according to Travis Branham at 247Sports, Miller has had a zoom meeting with Georgia Tech.
Branham also said that Miller has met with Kentucky over Zoom as well. Other schools that Miller has heard from include Memphis, Iowa, Washington, USC, UCLA, Tennessee, Michigan State, Houston, and Providence. Those are some of the best schools in the country and indicates heavy competition for Georgia Tech if they continue to pursue him. It will be interesting to follow to see if they can get Miller on a visit.
Georgia Tech has two big roster spots to fill as of right now. Starting point guard Nait George entered the portal earlier this week and while he can always come back, it looks like he is going to test the waters. On Friday night, forward Duncan Powell declared for the NBA Draft, but he is eligible to come back if he chooses. The early declaration date for the NBA Draft is on June 15th. If neither player decides to come back, there will be two big holes on Georgia Tech's roster that Stoudamire will have to fill.
Last season for the Tigers, Miller played in 25 games and started five, averaging 19 minutes per game. He averaged 8.9 PPG and 1.2 APG on 45% shooting from the field and 32% from three. As a recruiting, he was ranked as the No. 60 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, the No. 11 SG in the country, and the No. 4 player in the the state of Arizona. He would be an interesting addition to the guard room for Georgia Tech, but there seems to be a long way to go in this recruitment.
