ACC Coordinator & GM Give High Praise To Georgia Tech QB Haynes King: "Winner, Competitor, Almost An Elite Runner"
Georgia Tech is a team that has steadily gotten better under Brent Key and with impact players returning on both sides of the ball, they are hoping to take a step up next season and be a contender in the ACC. One of the important players coming back is quarterback Haynes King, who has been fantastic for Georgia Tech both on and off the field ever since he transferred to the Yellow Jackets two seasons ago from Texas A&M. With King back, along with play-caller Buster Faulkner, Georgia Tech's offense should be dangerous yet again.
In a recent article ranking the top quarterbacks in the country, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked King 9th and included some interesting quotes from an ACC defensive coordinator and a General Manager from the conference about King:
Why he's ranked: "King is set to enter his sixth college season this fall, and he brings an exciting combination of experience and varied skills for a Georgia Tech team set to take another jump. He's one of the nation's most accomplished dual-threat quarterbacks, after rushing for 1,324 yards and 21 touchdowns during the past two seasons. King has dealt with injuries, sitting out most of the 2021 season and several games last year, but he can hurt defenses in multiple ways when healthy. In 2023, he joined Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels as the only quarterbacks with at least 2,800 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Despite sitting out two games and being limited in two others, King still eclipsed 2,000 passing yards, approached his 2023 rushing total and showed significant improvement in his overall efficiency."
What they're saying: Georgia Tech coach Brent Key pointed to King's improvement in 2024, telling me last month, "He made a ton of improvement, went from 16 interceptions the year before that and limited it to only two last year. One was a throwaway early in the season and one in the last game, so he made a drastic improvement there."
Others in the ACC recognize King's intangibles.
"Haynes King is a winner, competitor, almost an elite runner," an ACC defensive coordinator said. "He was fast, fast."
"I'm very high on King as far as a college QB," an ACC general manager said. "He's not a guy that will be a top draft pick but knows how to win and he's tough as s---."
If King can stay healthy this season then Georgia Tech should remain a dynamic offense.
King is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country and he makes the Yellow Jackets offense hard to stop. King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as well as running for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the eight overtime loss to Georgia after the game, head coach Brent Key spoke about him and his performance, as well as what this game signals for the program moving forward:
""He's a warrior. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around in my life. He wills others around. Proud of him. Proud of all of them.
"Correct, but, the game's-- there's so much about college football that's special, And there's so many things that as a college football coach that you take pride in. Yeah, the judgment comes from when the scoreboard hits zero. But the things we do with these kids and to see these kids grow and mature, to see them do what they do in school, do what they do socially, do what they do each week on the football field, they're special. They're special. And it hurts. It hurts them. That locker room, I've never seen anything like that. What I know about these kids, what I know about this team, what I know about this school, this emotion will turn into fuel, and we'll use that fuel."
Additional Links
Brent Key Wants to Keep Spring Games Going at Georgia Tech: "I love spring games. I love them."
Georgia Tech Football: News and Notes From Yellow Jackets First Spring Scrimmage
Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From 2026 Three-Star Defensive Back Ladarrious Crumity