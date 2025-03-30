Brent Key Wants to Keep Spring Games Going at Georgia Tech: "I love spring games. I love them."
One of the major storylines across college football this spring has been the cancellation of traditional spring games and programs doing something new or nothing at all. There have been a number of major college football programs moving away from how spring football has usually been done, but Georgia Tech's Brent Key is not one of those coaches. When talking with the media yesterday, Key talked about how much he loves the current format for spring games and as long as he has a say, they will keep it the same:
"I don't know if I have a say in that or not, I hope so. But, I mean, there's gonna be one as long as, hopefully as long as I'm here. I want a moment, but we're going through a lot now for the last two and a half years of really getting the students here and the fans engaged and the student body here is so important to our experience and our atmosphere on game day, right? And spring game is another experience for them. I love spring games. I love them, it allows me, if I was in the fraternity house down the street, I'd be sleepless waiting for the spring game, you know, I'd go wake them up in the mornings and bang on their doors, but we've worked hard to get them, to bring them involved and get them involved in what we're doing, and that's a treat for them. It really is, it's a treat for our kids, I mean, you worked your butt off during the spring ball. And really for the opportunity to compete on Saturdays, and whether it's a scrimmage or now you have fans in the stands and you put the uniform on, I mean, that's a fun time. I don't-- it's a personal opinion, but there's a lot of different ways you can do spring. I'm sure there could be a whole other conversation. But I enjoy spring games. I like the spring games. And as long as we're at Georgia Tech and I have, then you say, and then hopefully my boss, hopefully J believes the same thing, and then ultimately Dr. Cabrera. But I love the atmosphere of a spring game. I can't wait for White and Gold weekend."
Key is not the only coach in the ACC to voice this type of support for spring games. Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry was asked a similar question back when the Hokies started spring practice:
"Yeah, I currently, I like the current model. With the transfer portal windows, to me, that's what can affect the whole thing. That's why some coaches out there, and to each coach, you know, what they feel is best for their team. But here at Virginia Tech and for Brent Pry, the traditional spring practice is what I think works here, works for us. I love the idea of the spring game in the stadium with fans, game -like situation for our players and coaches. I think it's a valuable experience that I think helps our team grow. But you know, to each his own. I think moving forward, it just depends on these transfer portal windows. That's what makes it very challenging. to have a true idea of what your team can look like before you head into the fall. So we'll see where that ends up, the windows."
The landscape of college athletics seems to always be evolving these days and spring games are currently an area where programs are going in different directions. For now, it looks like Georgia Tech will be safe from the latest change.
