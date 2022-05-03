Georgia Tech Guard Michael Devoe Works out for the Atlanta Hawks

Former Georgia Tech Basketball player Michael Devoe is going to work out for the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the NBA Draft

After a good career with Georgia Tech Basketball, Michael Devoe declared for the NBA Draft and is looking to be one of the 60 players selected. Devoe was the Yellow Jackets' leading scorer during the 2021-2022 season and is hoping that can translate to the next level.

One team that is going to be looking to add depth to the guard position in the upcoming draft is the local NBA team, the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks have a good set of starting shooting guards between Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter, but the depth might be lacking. Backups Lou Williams and Delon Wright might not be back next season, which means Atlanta will be looking for depth one way or the other.

Devoe could the guy that provides that depth for the Hawks. He averaged close to 18 points per game for the Yellow Jackets last season. He shot 36% from three-point range last season and 46% overall. He has the size that NBA teams want in shooting guards.

The NBA Draft is still a month away and you can expect Devoe to garner plenty of interest ahead of that time.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Where did former Georgia Tech players sign as undrafted free agents?

Tariq Carpenter drafted by Green Bay Packers

Georgia Tech Football adds Notre Dame transfer, K.J. Wallace

ACC Baseball Standings Update: 5/2