Georgia Tech Men's Basketball To Open ACC Play vs North Carolina
While the full ACC schedule for Georgia Tech Basketball has yet to be revealed, the Yellow Jackets know who their first conference opponent will be.
eorgia Tech’s men’s basketball team will open its 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule Dec. 7 at North Carolina, tipping at 2 p.m. Eastern time on the ACC Network, the conference office announced Monday afternoon.
The ACC announced the entire slate of games for the opening weekend Dec. 7-8, including tip time and television coverage, as well as details for the SEC/ACC Challenge games earlier that week.
All 18 conference teams will be in action the weekend of Dec. 7-8. Tech’s visit to Chapel Hill marks the third time in four years that the Yellow Jackets will open their ACC slate against the Tar Heels. The Jackets fell to North Carolina, 79-62, at McCamish Pavilion to open the 2021-22 ACC season, and dropped a 75-69 decision to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in December of 2022.
In the SEC/ACC Challenge earlier in the week on Dec. 3, Tech will visit one of the Southeastern Conference’s new members, Oklahoma. The game will tip at 9 p.m. EST and air on ESPNU, marking the first meeting for the teams since Nov. 17, 1995.
The ACC will announce full schedules for all 18 teams at 8 p.m. Tuesday night live on the ACC Network.
Georgia Tech women’s basketball will open the 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on the road, traveling to North Carolina on Dec. 15 as the league office announced conference opening weekend games and SEC/ACC Challenge game information on Monday.
As previously announced, Georgia Tech will play host to Mississippi State on Dec. 4 for the second edition of the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs will tip at 7:15 p.m. on the ACC Network inside McCamish Pavilion.
The Yellow Jackets will pause a six-game homestand for its first ACC game of the season on Dec. 15. Tech and UNC are set to tip at 2 p.m. on the ACC Network inside Carmichael Arena.
The ACC will announce the full women’s basketball conference schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 24.