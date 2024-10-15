Georgia Tech Picked 12th in ACC Basketball Preseason Poll, Baye Ndongo Makes Pre-Season All-ACC Team
The 2024-2025 ACC Basketball Preseason Poll was released today and Georgia Tech has been picked to finish 12th out of 18 teams in the conference. Forward Baye Ndongo has also been voted as a 2nd team All-ACC player.
The 6-9 forward from Mboro, Senegal was the Yellow Jackets’ No. 2 scorer (12.4 points per game) and top rebounder (8.2 per game) last season, earning a spot on the ACC’s All-Rookie team and being named a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award as the nation’s top freshman. Ndongo ranked No. 7 in the ACC in rebound average, No. 6 in offensive rebounds (2.55 per game), No. 2 in field goal percentage (55.8) and No. 12 in blocked shots (1.10 per game).
He stepped up to pace the Jackets’ strong finish, averaging 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds over Tech’s final four games while hitting 55.3 percent of his shots from the floor and 14-of-17 from the free throw line. He had six double-doubles for the season, and missed four others by one rebound.
Duke was picked to win the ACC in the poll and came away with 42-first place votes. North Carolina was picked to finish 2nd and got 11 first place first, while third place Wake Forest received a first place vote.
Preseason ACC Poll
School, Points
1. Duke (42), 956
2. North Carolina (11), 924
3. Wake Forest (1), 800
4. Clemson, 765
5. Virginia, 743
6. Miami, 659
7. Pitt, 636
8. NC State, 550
9. Louisville, 518
10. Notre Dame, 462
11. Syracuse, 454
12. Georgia Tech, 433
13. SMU, 344
14. Virginia Tech, 252
15. Florida State, 251
16. California, 206
17. Stanford, 165
18. Boston College, 116
First-place votes in parentheses; 54 total voters
North Caroina's RJ Davis ran away with the preseason ACC Player of the Year voting. Davis received 40 votes, while Duke freshman sensation Cooper Flagg received 10.
Preseason ACC Player of the Year
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 40 votes
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 10
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 3
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 1
Here is how the rest of the voting shook out.
Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 53 votes
Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 1
Preseason All-ACC Team
First Team
RJ Davis*, North Carolina, 54
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 52
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 52
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 41
Nijel Pack, Miami, 37
Second Team
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 36
Chase Hunter, Clemson, 31
Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 26
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 21
Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 20
This is going to be an interesting year for Damon Stoudamire and Georgia Tech. They return talented players in Ndongo, Nait George, Kowacie Reeves and Lance Terry while also bringing in new comers such as Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum, Colorado transfer Luke O'Brien, and one of the best recruiting classes in the country, this has a chance to be a much better team than last year's. While they were voted 12th, there is plenty of wiggle room in the ACC and they could finish higher.