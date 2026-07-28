Everything You Need To Know About Georgia Tech's Linebackers Entering Fall Camp

Georgia Tech has seen a lot of turnover on its roster this offseason, but one position where things are mostly the same is linebacker. The Yellow Jackets are returning nearly their entire linebacker room from last season and also welcoming in two talented true freshmen.

But this position is going to need to be improved in 2026. Poor tackling and all-around poor run defense plagued this group last season. Enter new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jason Semore, who is bringing a more aggressive style of defense that is going to prioritize aggressiveness and creating turnovers.

Will the coaching and scheme change benefit Georgia Tech's linebackers this season? Let's take a look at this group as we head into fall camp.

Returners

Melvin Jordan IV (R-Sr)- After entering the transfer portal and then deciding to return, Melvin Jordan IV is hoping to improve upon his 2025 season. Jordan actually finished as the highest-graded player on the Yellow Jackets' defense at Pro Football Focus, 76.6 overall, but his 56.2 tackling grade leaves a lot to be desired. He is at minimum going to be counted on to provide depth, but he could have a larger role.

Cayman Spaulding (Sr)- Spaulding played over 300 snaps in Georgia Tech's defense last season and he actually played well down the stretch of the season when he was being used as a blitzer and sent to rush the passer. I think that he could be an excellent scheme fit with Semore and should see plenty of snaps as a rotation player.

E.J. Lightsey (R-Sr)- Lightsey is entering his third season with Georgia Tech and he had an up and down season in 2025. He played over 670 snaps, finishing with a 68.6 overall grade and a very solid 76.5 run defense grade. Lightsey played an excellent game against Georgia to finish the season and will be one of the leaders of this defense and team this year.

Kyle Efford (R-Sr)-Efford is one of the most experienced linebackers in the country and one of the leaders of this team entering 2026. He led the team in tackles last season and finished the year with 64.3 overall grade at PFF, including a poor 59.2 tackling grade. I think this scheme is going to help him and he will look to end his Georgia Tech career as one of the best linebackers in the ACC.

Newcomers

Braylon Outlaw (Fr)- Outlaw hit the ground running in the spring and was very impressive throughout. The coaching staff has praised him for his ability to adjust quickly to the college game, and I think if there is going to be a true freshman impact player, it might be Outlaw.

CJ Gamble (Fr)- Gamble was a three-star prospect in the 2026 class and I think that his future with the program is going to be exciting. With so many experienced linebackers ahead of him and Outlaw already making strides, I think that snaps are going to be hard to come by this season for Gamble.

Likely two-deep

Starter Backup Kyle Efford Cayman Spaulding E.J. Lightsey Melvin Jordan IV

Biggest Question- Can the veteran players elevate their play?

I think this is easily the biggest question mark for the Yellow Jackets linebackers. While Outlaw and Gamble are both talented and I think that Outlaw is going to play, you can't rely on two true freshmen to elevate your defense.

Lightsey, Efford, Spaulding, and Jordan all had good moments last season, but were very inconsistent. Under Semore, I think they have a chance to level out and be more consistent, given his track record of coaching up linebackers, and this group has plenty of experience.

Bottom Line

This is the position that had the least amount of turnover, but that does not mean that Georgia Tech should feel comfortable and satisfied with what they were able to do last season. I think that Efford, Lightsey, Spaulding and Jordan are going to be better fits for what this defense wants to do and I think they will benefit from an upgraded defensive line. I don't expect this to be an elite unit, but a bounce back season is in order.