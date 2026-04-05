Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures, Updated Roster For 2026-27

The beginning of the Scott Cross era is here for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after he was hired on March 20th. A lot of questions remain on how he will decide to fill out the roster and what he will add. There have already been a myriad of departures from the past roster and players moving on to new teams. This is a critical juncture because the decision of how the roster will look in 2026-2027 will come in a few short days.

The transfer portal will open on Tuesday, April 7th. The Yellow Jackets must hit on their portal additions to take the next step as a program.

Make sure to follow for key developments and updates ahead of the portal, including departures, additions, and the updated roster.

Departures

Mar 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) dribbles the ball down the court against the California Golden Bears during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

G Jaeden Mustaf

G Akai Fleming

F Mouhammed Sylla

F Brandon Stores

F Baye Ndongo

C Peyton Marshall

G Eric Chatfield

Eric Chatfield is the latest player from Georgia Tech to hit the transfer portal. Georgia Tech has already seen a mass exodus with Jaeden Mustaf, Akai Fleming, Mouhamed Sylla, Brandon Stores, Baye Ndongo, and Peyton Marshall deciding to leave. Fleming and Mustaf showed the most potential for the Yellow Jackets last season and showed great promise. However, they decided to see what other options they had. There could be more departures in the coming days.

Potential Additions

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Troy Trojans forward Thomas Dowd (1) walks back to the bench during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

F Victor Valdes

F Thomas Dowd

Victor Valdes and Thomas Dowd were a big part of the success for the Troy Trojans under the tutelage of Scott Cross. Both have entered the portal, and it is a strong chance they could end up on the Yellow Jackets roster. Valdes averaged 14.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds as a Trojan. Dowd averaged 14.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals. It is still early, but we will keep this portion updated with the actual additions the Yellow Jackets make.

Updated Roster

Feb 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Eric Chatfield Jr. (2) shoots against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the second quarter at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

- G Kam Craft

- G Davi Remagen

- F Cole Kirouac

- F Dyllan Thompson

As of now, this is how the roster looks for the Yellow Jackets. We could still see more players from the 2025-2026 roster decide to enter the portal and explore their options. In the coming days, we will find out if these players will follow suit to the portal or if they will be a part of the future plans for Georgia Tech. Stay tuned for updates over the next few weeks as we continue to keep you updated.