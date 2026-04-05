Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures, Updated Roster For 2026-27
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The beginning of the Scott Cross era is here for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after he was hired on March 20th. A lot of questions remain on how he will decide to fill out the roster and what he will add. There have already been a myriad of departures from the past roster and players moving on to new teams. This is a critical juncture because the decision of how the roster will look in 2026-2027 will come in a few short days.
The transfer portal will open on Tuesday, April 7th. The Yellow Jackets must hit on their portal additions to take the next step as a program.
Make sure to follow for key developments and updates ahead of the portal, including departures, additions, and the updated roster.
Departures
G Jaeden Mustaf
G Akai Fleming
F Mouhammed Sylla
F Brandon Stores
F Baye Ndongo
C Peyton Marshall
G Eric Chatfield
Eric Chatfield is the latest player from Georgia Tech to hit the transfer portal. Georgia Tech has already seen a mass exodus with Jaeden Mustaf, Akai Fleming, Mouhamed Sylla, Brandon Stores, Baye Ndongo, and Peyton Marshall deciding to leave. Fleming and Mustaf showed the most potential for the Yellow Jackets last season and showed great promise. However, they decided to see what other options they had. There could be more departures in the coming days.
Potential Additions
- F Victor Valdes
- F Thomas Dowd
Victor Valdes and Thomas Dowd were a big part of the success for the Troy Trojans under the tutelage of Scott Cross. Both have entered the portal, and it is a strong chance they could end up on the Yellow Jackets roster. Valdes averaged 14.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds as a Trojan. Dowd averaged 14.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals. It is still early, but we will keep this portion updated with the actual additions the Yellow Jackets make.
Updated Roster
- G Kam Craft
- G Davi Remagen
- F Cole Kirouac
- F Dyllan Thompson
As of now, this is how the roster looks for the Yellow Jackets. We could still see more players from the 2025-2026 roster decide to enter the portal and explore their options. In the coming days, we will find out if these players will follow suit to the portal or if they will be a part of the future plans for Georgia Tech. Stay tuned for updates over the next few weeks as we continue to keep you updated.
Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.Follow najehwilk