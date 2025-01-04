Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Tip-off is right around the corner at McCamish Pavillion today for an ACC matchup between Georgia Tech and Boston College.
Tech (7-7, 1-2 ACC) picked up its first ACC win Tuesday with an 86-75 homecourt triumph over Notre Dame, which followed a 92-49 romp over Alabama A&M last Saturday. The Yellow Jackets had dropped their first two conference games to North Carolina (68-65 on the road) and No. 5 Duke (82-56 at home). Tech is 7-4 at home this season.
Likewise, Boston College (9-5, 1-2 ACC) earned their first conference win this week, 78-68 decision over Miami Wednesday at home that followed a 72-66 loss at Wake Forest and a 103-77 homecourt defeat to SMU earlier in December. The loss to Wake Forest has been the Eagles’ only true road game to date.
Tech concludes a five-game homestand vs. Boston College on , during which all five of the home games will be played Saturday in which all five of the home games have come during the semester break without students on campus. The Jackets are 3-1 on this homestand after going 4-3 on its season-opening seven-game home stretch.
Boston College snapped a five-game losing streak in the series with a 95-87 win at McCamish Pavilion on Jan. 6, 2024, the most points the Eagles have scored against Tech in the series.
Tech leads the all-time series, 19-13 (one win vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions). The one scheduled meeting in 2020-21 in Atlanta was not played due to COVID-19.
Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest updates from today's game between Georgia Tech and Boston College!
Pregame
Luke O'Brien and Kowacie Reeves are out today for the Yellow Jackets.
Starters today for Georgia Tech:
G- Lance Terry
G- Nait George
F- Jaeden Mustaf
F- Baye Ndongo
C- Ryan Mutombo
1st Half
10:55 Media Timeout- Georgia Tech leads 21-17. Yellow Jackets shooting 69% from the field and 75% (3-4) from three against the Eagles.
5: 59 Media Timeout- Georgia Tech leads 35-24. Offense continues to shoot the ball well (70%, 14-20).
3:14 Media Timeout- Georgia Tech leads 40-24. Yellow Jackets are on a 14-2 run over the last five minutes.
Halftime- Georgia Tech leads Boston College 44-31. Yellow Jackets shooting 59% from the floor and 64% from three. Duncan Powell and Javian McCollum each have 11 points for Georgia Tech. The Eagles are shooting 42% from the field and 43% from three.