Georgia Tech vs Clemson: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Tonight's Game
After two ugly performances last week against Syracuse and SMU, Georgia Tech is hoping to put that behind them and move forward. That is not going to be easy however, as the Clemson Tigers are coming to Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets and Clemson has been one of the ACC's better teams this season. While the ACC is certainly not the top basketball conference as they have been in the past, the Tigers are still an NCAA Tournament-level team and made a run to the elite eight last year. Georgia Tech is coming off a disastrous performance vs SMU, a game in which they trailed by more than 30 points at times. The Yellow Jackets turned it over 22 times on Saturday vs the Mustangs and allowed them to score 27 points off of those turnovers. SMU shot 14-28 from three and was completely outmanned.
Clemson (13-4, 5-1 ACC), who spent one week in the top 25 in December and is currently tied for second place in the ACC behind Duke, has won all four of their conference games at home, including a 77-57 victory over Florida State last Saturday, and are 1-1 in ACC games on the road.
The oldest and longest-running series the Yellow Jackets have with an ACC member, the 146 all-time meetings are more than 30 greater than Tech has played with any other ACC opponent. The series dates back to the 1912-13 season, when John Heisman coached the Tech basketball team. The teams have split the last 10 meetings, and split the two games in 2023-24 each team winning on the other’s home court. Tech won 93-90 in double-overtime at Clemson, and the Tigers defeated the Jackets, 81-57, in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets have swept the season series just once (2019-20) since the 2004-05 season. Tech has an all-time record of 46-28 against the Tigers at home, including a 27-15 record at Alexander Memorial Coliseum and a 6-6 mark at McCamish Pavilion.
Will Georgia Tech be able to pull off the upset tonight? Be sure to stay locked in right here and refresh the page for the latest updates, highlights, stats, and more from today's game.