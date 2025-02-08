Georgia Tech vs Virginia: Game Preview, Odds, And How to Watch and Listen to Today's ACC Matchup
Georgia Tech has gotten two improbable wins in a row against two of the best teams in the ACC and now they head on the road to face Virginia in search of another ACC win. The Yellow Jackets are still shorthanded, but are playing gritty basketball right now under Damon Stoudamire.
Virginia (11-12, 4-8 ACC) also comes off a significant road win, a 73-57 triumph at Pittsburgh Monday night. The Cavaliers have won three of their last five games, defeating Boston College (74-56) at home and Miami (82-71) on the road in that stretch with home losses to Notre Dame (74-59) and Virginia Tech (75-74). UVA is 8-5 at home this season, 2-4 in conference games.
Tech’s 92-82 overtime win against Virginia on Jan. 27, 2008 remains the Yellow Jackets’ last and only win at John Paul Jones Arena. Tech has lost 10 straight there and is 1-11 all-time in the building. (Many of those losses coincide with the ultra-successful tenure of UVA head coach Tony Bennett, against whom Tech was 2-19.)
Tech is now 2-4 vs. NCAA NET Quad 1 teams this season and 6-11 under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Pittsburgh (47) and Wake Forest (65) are the only Quad 1 opportunities remaining on the Yellow Jackets’ schedule.
Despite Tech’s shorter rotation the last three weeks, the Yellow Jackets’ bench remains one of the more productive in the ACC, ranking sixth in points per game (22.9), and 127th nationally.
This has not been a series that Georgia Tech has had much success in.
Three Tech players logged more than 52 minutes vs. Clemson, including Naithan George, who played all 55. Baye Ndongo played 52:30, and Lance Terry played 52:16. Tech did not substitute after the 10:17 mark of the second half. That could be key today with Georgia Tech still down players.
Tech has shot 46% from the floor in its last 4 games (47.1% vs. Virginia Tech, 49.1% at Notre Dame, 47.6 vs. Louisville, 42.2% at Clemson). The Jackets had connected on an aggregate 40.2% during their 4-game losing streak before the win over Virginia Tech.
Sophomore guard Naithan George has scored in double digits in 10 straight games after tallying a career-high 28 points in the win at Clemson. His 12 field goals and 19 attempts also were career highs. George was the hero of last year’s double-OT victory at Clemson with 20 points.
George played every minute (55) of the triple-overtime game at Clemson, something that hasn’t been done by a Tech player since Kenny Anderson played all 55 minutes (and scored 40 points) in the Yellow Jackets’ 112-105 3-OT victory over Georgia on 12/19/1990. George has played the most average minutes per game in the ACC this season (37:56).
George leads the ACC in assist average with 6.3 per game (11th in the nation, and ranks No. 5 in assist/turnover ratio at 2.39 per game. He has posted 12 games of 7 or more assists this season.
Sophomore forward Baye Ndongo has six double-doubles this season (12 for his career) and three in his last six games after scoring 18 points with 13 rebounds in the win at Clemson. He had 12 points with 11 rebounds against Louisville. He has four double-doubles in ACC games (12 points/11 rebounds vs. Louisville, 19 points/12 rebounds at North Carolina; 14 points/12 rebounds vs. Clemson on 1/14).
In Tech’s last 6 games, Ndongo has averaged 11.8 points (5 double-digit games) and 10.7 rebounds (4 double-digit games). He has shot exactly 50 percent from the floor and 16-of-23 from the foul line, while recording 8 assists, 5 blocked shots, and 13 steals.
Junior forward Duncan Powell has averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over his last 10 games, including three games of 20 points or more. The Sacramento State transfer has hit 44.4% (52-of-117) from the floor, 38.9% (21-of-54) from three-point range and 70% (35-of-50) from the foul line in that stretch.
Powell has shot a team-high 36.4% on 55 3-point attempts in ACC play, and has been to the foul line a team-high 60 times (68.3%).
In ACC games, Lance Terry leads the Jackets at 15.6 points per game, while four other Yellow Jackets also average in double figures in conference games – Duncan Powell (13.6), Naithan George (13.2), Javian McCollum (12.9) and Baye Ndongo (11.7).
Here is how you can watch today's game:
GEORGIA TECH (11-12, 5-7 ACC) vs. VIRGINIA (11-12, 4-8 ACC)
Saturday, February 8, 2025 | 5:30 p.m. EST | Charlottesville, Va. | John Paul Jones Arena
Television: The CW Network (Announcers: Tom Werme, Mike Gminski)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 386 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
