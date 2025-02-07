Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian Praises Georgia Tech's Hire of Former Assistant Blake Gideon To Be New DC
It was reported throughout the week that Georgia Tech was going to hire Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon as its new defensive coordinator, but the Yellow Jackets made it official today by announcing the hire.
Gideon is a well respected coach across the country and this hire has received praise from those that know Gideon, including current Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian:
“Blake is an outstanding coach who has worked extremely hard for the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator. We couldn’t be more grateful for all he did to coach and develop our safeties the past four years. He has great knowledge of the game, is detail-oriented and driven, passionate about the players and builds great relationships with them on and off the field. He is an awesome staff member who was an incredible resource for us as a former player here and in all aspects of our program. We’ll certainly miss him but are excited for this opportunity for him and his family. He’ll do great things for Georgia Tech.”
Georgia Tech is replacing a lot of snaps on the defensive line but brings back impact player Jordan van den Berg up front. The linebackers are bringing most of their snaps back aside from Trenilyas Tatum and have made important additions through the portal with Melvin Jordan (Oregon State) and Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech), not to mention Tah'j Butler as a young player who showed flashes this past season. The secondary is losing seniors Warren Burrell and LaMiles Brooks, but also returns Ahmari Harvey, Rodney Shelley, and Clayton Powell-Lee, and is bringing in new talent through the portal, but also high school recruiting with four-star players Tae Harris and Dalen Penson. There is talent on The Flats for Gideon to work with, but there is still plenty of room for improvement. The pass rush was not very good last season and might be the No. 1 question mark on the roster heading into the spring.
Gideon comes to Georgia Tech after four seasons (2021-24) as safeties coach at his alma mater, Texas. He was promoted to the Longhorns’ associate head coach for defense in 2024. In his four seasons at Texas, he helped increase the Longhorns’ win totals from five to eight to 12 to 13, with UT advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals in both 2023 and ’24.
He was named the 2024 National Defensive Backs Coach of the Year by Football Scoop after Texas finished the season ranked among the top 10 nationally in interceptions (No. 1 – 22), passing yards allowed per attempt (No. 1 – 5.69), passing efficiency defense (No. 2 – 104.56), takeaways (No. 2 – 31), total defense (No. 3 – 283.4 ypg), scoring defense (No. 3 – 15.3 ppg), red zone defense (No. 3 - .692), yards allowed per play (No. 3 – 4.4), passing defense (No. 7 – 173.8 ypg) and third down defense (No. 8 - .314).
Individually, Gideon developed safety Michael Taffe, who arrived at UT as a walk-on and finished his career as a first-team all-American, and all-Southeastern Conference safety Andrew Mukuba. He also aided in the development of 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron.
“My family and I are excited to come to The Flats and join the Georgia Tech football family,” Gideon said. “I’m grateful to Coach Key for this opportunity and looking forward to working with him, the great staff that he’s assembled and an outstanding group of talented players. The future of Tech football is bright and I can’t wait to get to work.”
Prior to his four seasons at Texas, Gideon spent one season apiece coaching the nickel backs and serving as special teams coordinator at Ole Miss (2020) and Houston (2019). In his lone season at Houston, he was named Football Scoop’s National Special Teams Coordinator of the Year.
Gideon spent the 2018 season in Atlanta as cornerbacks coach at Georgia State, which followed two seasons as defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator at Western Carolina (2016-17). In just two seasons at WCU, he coached four all-Southern Conference selections, including all-American Marvin Tillman and NFL draft pick Keion Crossen.
Gideon began his coaching career as a quality control assistant at Florida in 2014, followed by a season as a graduate assistant at Auburn in 2015. He worked with the secondary at both stops.
As a player, Gideon was one of the most decorated defensive backs in Texas history from 2008-11. A four-year starter at safety, he helped lead the Longhorns to an appearance in the 2010 National Championship Game and wins in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl and 2011 Holiday Bowl. UT also won the 2009 Big 12 title, had 13- and 12-win seasons in 2008 and 2009, respectively, and finished ranked in the top five nationally both seasons (No. 3 in 2008 and No. 2 in 2009). Individually, he posted 276 tackles, 10 interceptions, 20 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt over four collegiate seasons. He was a four-time honorable-mention all-Big 12 selection, a freshman all-American in 2008, a two-time team captain and a two-time member of the athletics director’s honor roll.
Related Links
2026 Four-Star DB Justin Hopkins Announces Georgia Tech As A Finalist + Sets Commitment Date
Georgia Tech Officially Announces The Hire of Blake Gideon As Defensive Coordinator
Georgia Tech Football: Grading the Yellow Jackets Hire of Blake Gideon As Defensive Coordinator