2026 Four-Star DB Justin Hopkins Announces Georgia Tech As A Finalist + Sets Commitment Date
Georgia Tech is in the running for a standout defensive back from Tennessee. Justin Hopkins is down to a final four that includes Minnesota, USC, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech. Hopkins is set to commit on February 17th. He initially announced his top 12 schools on Christmas Day. Georgia Tech re-offered Hopkins recently back on January 17th and has been a standout team for Hopkins.
According to 247Sports Composite, Hopkins is a four-star prospect, the No. 9 player in Tennessee, the No. 21 cornerback, and the No. 294 player nationally. He currently has 26 offers but felt it was time to narrow in on his decision.
Hopkins plays for Ensworth, a team located in Tennessee that is coming off one of their better seasons. The Tigers went 11-1 before losing to eventual state champion McCallie in the second round of the playoffs. Hopkins had a standout season on both sides of the ball. Per the Ensworth Football X page, Hopkins finished with 42 catches for 705 yards and seven touchdowns on 16.8 yards per reception. On defense, he finished with 16 tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and two tackles for a loss. He also played a pivotal role in helping close out a 17-3 win against Lipscomb Academy, returning a kickoff for a touchdown.
His standout junior season led him to being named to the Division 2 Class AAA coaches all-state team on defense and he also was named to the Writers Association all-state football team. He also is a multisport athlete who also plays basketball and is pretty good on the hardwood as well.
When you roll his tape, you see a physical defensive back who is exceptional at playing football. He can play zone or man coverage and be equally effective in both. He is also excellent in run coverage, and he is not afraid to come down and make a big hit on opposing running backs. Offensively, he is a playmaker who makes big plays whether on special teams or on offense. You can tell by his 16.8 yards per catch how explosive he can be on a litany of routes including screens, hitches, digs, posts, drags, and even go routes. Just get him the ball and let him work.
In terms of this spring and summer, he is set to compete at the Under Armour camp in Nashville on March 30th and the Rivals camp here in Atlanta on May 18th. The Yellow Jackets continue to recruit at a high-end level and despite not having a commitment yet for the 2026 class they are starting to create relationships and be among the finalists for marquee prospects.
