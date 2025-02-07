2026 Four-Star DB Justin Hopkins Announces Georgia Tech As A Finalist + Sets Commitment Date

2026 WR/FS Justin Hopkins had an electric year ⚡️



Hop caught for 700+ yards on 42 catches - averaging 16.8ypc along with 7 TD's.



He's also a complete ball hawk with 2 INTS, 7 PBU's + another TD.



Hop put away the Lipscomb Academy game with his 90yd Kickoff Return TD in week 5. pic.twitter.com/qoZXzuHjYK