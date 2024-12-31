Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Lands as a No. 4 Seed In ESPN's Latest Bracketology
After crushing PItt on Sunday, Georgia Tech Women's Basketball remained undefeated this season and continues their surprising start to the season. After being picked 10th in the preseason poll, Nell Fortner's team is 14-0 and ranked No. 13 in the country heading into the pivotal months of January and February. Not only that, but ESPN's latest Bracketology has Georgia Tech as a No. 4 seed and hosting Norfolk State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. No. 1 UCLA is the No. 1 seed in Georgia Tech's part of the bracket, while West Virginia is the No. 5 seed. Now, there is still a long way between now and Selection Sunday and the Yellow Jackets could be even higher than this if they continued to win.
Tech moved to 14-0 overall and 2-0 in Atlantic Coast conference play with a 100-61 rout over the Panthers. Four Jackets finished in double-figures, guided by Kara Dunn and Dani Carnegie with 28 and 24 points, respectively. It marked the third game this season with two players posting 20 points or more in a game. In the win, Tech shot 50.7 percent from the field and was nearly perfect at the free throw line, going 16-for-18 (88.9 percent).
Tech is led offensively on the season by Carnegie (15.1 points per game), Dunn (14.8 ppg) and Tonie Morgan (11.9 ppg). Tech is one of only four teams in the ACC to have at least two players ranked in the top 20 in scoring. Carnegie and Dunn come in at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively, in the league.
The highest AP ranking in program history is No. 11, reached on Feb. 7, 2022. Tech was tabbed No. 10 in the WBCA Coaches Poll during the 2011-12 campaign.
Georgia Tech is one of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the top 25 poll, joining No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 14 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 20 California and No. 22 NC State.
The Yellow Jackets continue this five-game homestand on Thursday, Jan. 2, welcoming Syracuse to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Related Links
Georgia Tech Freshman Linebacker Caleb Dozier Enters the Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Freshman Offensive Lineman Kai Greer Enters The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech Football: Offensive Lineman Patrick Screws Jr Becomes Latest Yellow Jacket to Enter Transfer Portal