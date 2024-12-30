All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Football: Offensive Lineman Patrick Screws Jr Becomes Latest Yellow Jacket to Enter Transfer Portal

Screws Jr announced this morning that he was entering the transfer portal

Jackson Caudell

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A few days after their season ended with a loss to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham bowl, Georgia Tech redshirt freshman offensive lineman Patrick Screws Jr is entering the transfer portal. Screws announced on social media that he will be entering the portal.

Screws (6'5 310 LBS) was a member of the 2023 recruiting class for Georgia Tech and did not see any game action during his two seasons on The Flats.

Ever since the loss to Georgia to end the regular season, the Yellow Jackets have been hard at work in the transfer portal, adding talent in hopes of improving their win-loss record. So far, they have done a solid job at doing so.

Now, transfer portal rankings are not precise, as teams like Florida State this season can show you, but Georgia Tech has done a good job so far. According to 247Sports, Georgia Tech has the No. 31 overall portal class in the country and the No. 5 portal class in the ACC, trailing only Florida State, Louisville, Miami, and North Carolina. At Rivals, Georgia Tech has the No. 10 transfer class in the country

Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (15)

Of the 15 commitments, which one could have the biggest impact for Georgia Tech next season?

I think it could be UCF transfer defensive tackle Matthew Alexander. Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately. The Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of defensive linemen after this season. Romello Height transferred to Texas Tech while Horace Lockett (UCF) and Uche Iloh (Georgia Southern) also transferred. Makius Scott, Kevin Harris, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all out of eligibility. This is going to be a big question mark for Georgia Tech and they are looking to add more guys at this position to pair with Alexander as well as hoping some young guys like Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take a step up next season.

Earlier this month, Goergia Tech received a commitment from UTSA edge rusher Ronald Triplette, who I also think could be an impact player.

After transferring in from Kansas State, Triplette played three seasons for the Roadrunners from 2022-2024 and totaled 58 tackles and 5.5 sacks during his three seasons there. He could end up being an underrated addition to the portal class for Georgia Tech. Pro Football Focus rated him as the best defender on UTSA and he finished with an 87.4 grade there in 318 snaps, including an 85.1 pass rushing grade. In 2023, Triplette finished with a 69.0 grade in 217 snaps and in 2022, he was given a 67.4 grade in 275 snaps.

Current Transfer Portal Rankings per 247Sports (12/30)

1. Florida State

2. Louisville

3. Miami

4. North Carolina

5. Georgia Tech

6. Virginia

7. Virginia Tech

8. Duke

9. SMU

10. Boston College

11. Cal

12. NC State

13. Syracuse

14. Stanford

15. Clemson

16. Pitt

17. Wake Forest

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

