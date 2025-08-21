Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Unveils Its 2025-2026 Non-Conference Schedule
Georgia Tech women’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule ahead of the 2025-2026 season. It will be the dawn of a new era for the Yellow Jackets as Karen Blair takes over after former head coach Nell Fortner retired at the end of the season. Coach Blair has already started off her tenure with some flair, with her ability to recruit at a high level and bring in some phenomenal talent that is high on the Georgia Tech program. It will be year 1, but it should be exciting to see what coach Blair can put together.
Here is a look at their non-conference schedule
Vs Radford (November 6th)
Vs Princeton (November 9th)
Vs Charleston Southern (November 13th)
Vs Jacksonville (November 19th)
Vs Georgia Southern (November 18th)
@UGA (November 23rd)
Neutral vs St.John’s (November 28th)
Neutral vs Florida (November 29th)
@Texas A&M (December 3rd)
Vs Norfolk State (December 8th)
@ West Virginia (December 11th)
Vs Wofford (December 28th)
Notable Matchups
Georgia Tech vs Georgia- This will be a big matchup to watch because they are rivals. Last year, the Lady Yellow Jackets defeated Georgia 83-67 behind Kara Dunn's 25 points and Dani Carnegie's 20 points and eight rebounds. Carnegie left this past offseason and joined the rival Bulldogs after coach Fortner retired. It will be he first matchup against her former team where she became a star and well-known player in women’s college basketball. The Lady Yellow Jackets have had the upper hand in the rivalry as of late, winning the past two contests and three of the last four against Georgia. Can they continue this streak and hand the Lady Bulldogs another loss?
Toughest Matchup: West Virginia
West Virginia is by far the best team on the schedule for the Yellow Jackets in non-conference play. A season ago, the Lady Mountaineers finished 25-8 and fifth in the Big 12 conference. West Virginia made it to the second round of the playoffs before losing to North Carolina. They were led by JJ Quinerly, who averaged 20.4 points per game and is now in the WNBA. Fortunately for the Lady Mountaineers, Jordan Harrison will return, who was the second-leading scorer, averaging 13.7 points. Harrison was also the best shooting from beyond the arc on the team, shooting it at 37% clip from deep. This West Virginia team is veteran-led and has all the pieces it needs to get back to the NCAA tournament and make a run. It will be a good litmus test to see where the Yellow Jackets align among the top-tier programs.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will play three SEC opponents in non-conference play- The SEC had 11 out of 16 teams make the NCAA tournament a season ago. It is one of the better conferences in women’s college basketball. Fortunately, the Yellow Jackets won’t play a single team that made the NCAA tournament from the conference in the non-conference slate, but all three teams, Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M, are expected to be better next season. Florida was the only team that finished with a record above .500. Regardless of whether these teams are at the bottom of the conference or not, they will still be tough teams to beat, especially with two games coming on the road at Georgia and at Texas A&M, and one neutral game against Florida. It will be another test to see if the Lady Yellow Jackets can handle business and win the games they are supposed to.
The non-conference schedule is favorable for the Lady Yellow Jackets, and last season they took advantage, jumping out to a 15-0 start and beating three ranked teams. They will have to get off to another fast start if they want to continue to add early eins to its resume.