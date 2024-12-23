Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: Yellow Jackets Rise to No. 13 in Latest AP Poll Release
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball is off to its best start in program history and they just rose four spots in the latest AP Poll that was released this afternoon. After beating Nebraska in a ranked matchup on Saturday, Georgia Tech is now No. 13 in the AP Poll.
This past week, Georgia Tech collected marquee wins over Rice and No. 23 Nebraska to improve to 13-0 overall. Tech has now defeated three top-25 programs since the beginning of the season (No. 14 North Carolina, No. 21 Oregon and No. 23 Nebraska). To date, Tech has faced five teams with a top 50 NET ranking and defeated all five.
The Jackets opened the week rolling past Rice, 88-57, fueled by a career-high seven three-pointers from Rusne Augustinaite. The sophomore led a quartet of Jackets with 23 points for a season-high in scoring, while Tech finished with 13 three-pointers on the day.
Tech continued rolling on Saturday, edging No. 23 Nebraska, 72-61, to close out non-conference play. Dani Carnegie led the offensive front with 20 points, while Kara Dunn logged a double-double behind 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.
The highest AP ranking in program history is No. 11, reached on Feb. 7, 2022. Tech was tabbed No. 10 in the WBCA Coaches Poll during the 2011-12 campaign.
Georgia Tech is one of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the top 25 poll, joining No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 14 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 21 California and No. 22 NC State.
The Yellow Jackets continue this five-game homestand and return to ACC play against Pitt on Dec. 29. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Week 8 Poll – Dec. 23, 2024
1.UCLA
2. South Carolina
3. Notre Dame
4. USC
5. Texas
6. LSU
7. UConn
8. Maryland
9. Oklahoma
10. Ohio State
11. TCU
12. Kansas State
13. Georgia Tech
14. Duke
15. Tennessee
16. Kentucky
17. North Carolina
18. West Virginia
19. Michigan State
20. Alabama
21. California
22. NC State
23. Michigan
24. Iowa
25. Ole Mis
