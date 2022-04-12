Georgia Tech's Lorela Cubaj Selected in Monday's WNBA Draft

The star of Georgia Tech Women's basketball for the past few seasons, Lorela Cubaj, was selected in the WNBA Draft on Monday, becoming the first Georgia Tech player to be selected since Tyaunna Marshall was picked in the second round in 2014 and the ninth player ever selected into the WNBA Draft from Georgia Tech.

Cubaj was selected in the second round and 18th overall by the New York Liberty. The Seattle Storm originally had the 18th pick but traded it to the Liberty for a 2023 second-round pick.

Cubaj is one of the most decorated players in Georgia Tech history. She was the back-to-back ACC defensive player of the year and a 2022 All-ACC first-team selection. In the 2021-2022 season, Cubaj became the all-time leading rebounder in Georgia Tech history.

