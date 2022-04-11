Skip to main content
Gardner-Webb Transfer Lance Terry Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech got a huge boost with the commitment of Lance Terry from Gardner-Webb

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech Basketball has been looking in the transfer portal for some help for next season and on Sunday night, they were able to find some. Gardner-Webb transfer Lance Terry is headed to Atlanta to play for Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner next season and possibly more, seeing as he has two years of eligibility remaining. 

Terry was one of the most sought-after players that was currently in the transfer portal. Last season for Garnder-Webb, Terry averaged 14 points, three rebounds, and one assist per game. He shot 45.9% from the field and 35% from three-point range. He is capable of being a starter on an ACC basketball team. 

Georgia Tech's leading scorer from last season, Michael Devoe, declared for the NBA Draft last month and it was important for Georgia Tech to try and find a replacement for him through the portal. 

Terry is an Atlanta native that is going to provide instant scoring for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech still has four more spots open on the roster and you can expect them to use more of those spots on instant impact transfer players. Josh Pastner likely needs a big season in 2022-2023. 

