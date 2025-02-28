How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs Cal
After a close loss vs Florida State at home on Senior Day, Georgia Tech Women's Basketball makes a trip out to the West Coast to face Cal, who also was ranked at one point this season. After a 15-0 start, Georgia Tech has since gone 6-7, but they are looking to close the year strong with wins over Cal and Stanford, the newest members of the ACC.
Tech trailed by as many as 13 points in the outing, but knotted the score in the fourth quarter and had a chance to force overtime in the final seconds, but a last second triple was tipped. Freshman Tianna Thompson came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points, converting 8-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range.
California enters its final stretch off a trip to Virginia, splitting a pair of games against Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Golden Bears have won three of their last four, but most recently dropped an 87-84 decision to the Hokies. When competing at home this season, Cal boasts a commanding 14-1 record, having only dropped a contest to North Carolina on Jan. 30. Ioanna Krimili leads the Golden Bears offensively, contributing 14.8 points per game and is one of five averaging double-figure totals. Ugonne Onyiah leads the team on the glass, securing 7.1 rebounds per game on average.
Thursday marks the first meeting on the hardwood between the two programs. Tech last visited The Golden State in 2022 when it earned a trip to Stanford for the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 | 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PST | Berkeley, Calif. | Haas Pavilion
Television: ACC Network Extra| Watch Online (Announcers: Chris Sylvester, Theo Robertson)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
