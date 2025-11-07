How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Bryant: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
Georgia Tech will be on their second of a three-game homestand to begin the regular season with another opportunity on their hands. Bryant was a good basketball team last year and one of the better mid-major programs in 2024. The Yellow Jackets will have to get out to a better start if they want a chance to advance to 2-0. Let’s take a look at some things they can improve and places you can watch the Yellow Jackets.
Opportunity to Improve
Here is how you can watch tonight’s game:
- Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
This will be the first-ever matchup between Georgia Tech and Bryant on Friday night.
Bryant is coming off an 82-66 loss to Siena on Monday. The Bulldogs had a successful season last year, winning the American East Tournament and finishing 23-12 and 14-2 in American East action a season ago. This year they are led by Timofei Rudovskii, Aaron Davis and Khalil Wlliams. All hit double-figures on Monday in its loss to Sienna.
Georgia Tech struggled on offense in its last outing, shooting just 35% from the field and 19.2% from beyond the arc against MD Eastern. That is an area that has to improve for Georgia Tech moving forward. A good thing is they have multiple guys they can dump the ball down to in the paint, and they can make something happen. The Yellow Jackets have been missing this for quite some time, and it could be a go-to when the offense can’t get going.
Can the newcomers continue to mesh?
Georgia Tech has 10 newcomers to the program this season, and it will take some time for things to iron out and mesh well moving forward. There were some promising things and not-so-promising things on Monday. With the addition of five new freshmen coming into the fold, and four transfer portal players coming in it will take time for this group to mix. One solid sign is that true freshman Mouhamed Sylla played well and showed great promise. Eric Chatfield also came in as a young guy and gave valuable minutes on the defensive end and hit some big buckets. How far this team will go is predicated on how the young guys continue to improve.
“Well, you can you can blame it on that, or we can blame it on that. We can use it as a built-in excuse. But again, I think that some of it is getting a feel for each other, but then some of it is that, you know, and I really believe that sometimes you don't, you don't really understand until you get into a game, you know, you can't take anything for granted. You've got to come out, you've got to play the right way. We turn the ball over, and I've been saying this to anybody who would listen. If we're playing with 10 turnovers or fewer, we're going to win every game. Tonight we had 13. And to me, a lot of them were unforced. And we got to cut that out, you know, and the biggest thing each and every game is understanding assignment none and guys understanding that we don't need home runs. We need singles and doubles. We don't need the spectacular play. We need to keep it simple. I don't want to put it on that, but I do believe uh that it's something to it, but I'm not going to sit here and use that as an excuse of why um it looked like it did.”
