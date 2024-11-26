Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Storylines For Matchup With No. 6 Georgia
It is rivalry week in college football and that means it is time for Clean Old Fashioned Hate between Georgia Tech and Georgia. The Yellow Jackets have not beaten the Bulldogs since 2016, but this appears to be the best chance that they have had since that win in 2016. Georgia Tech is coming into this game with at least seven wins for the first time since 2018.
Georgia is still the top program in college football with more talent on their roster than nearly any program in the country and they have not lost a home game since 2019. They have been more vulnerable this season than previously though. Kentucky (who is 4-7) gave them all they could handle, Mississippi State (2-9) scored 31 points on the Bulldogs and it was their season high in SEC play, Florida was battling with them until DJ Lagway got hurt, and Ole Miss beat them by 18 points. Now, Georgia Tech is not as good as Ole Miss, but they are far better than Kentucky or Mississippi State.
So what are the big storylines in this game?
1. Can the Yellow Jackets end the losing streak vs Georgia?
Georgia Tech played Georgia almost as well as anyone did last year. Georgia won 31-23, but the Yellow Jackets were an onside kick away from getting the ball back and having a chance to tie the game up. In 2022, Key had his alma mater within six points of the No. 1 Bulldogs (13-7) in the middle of the third quarter before Georgia finally pulled away. In each of the past two seasons, Key has had this team playing better against the Bulldogs since the last time the Yellow Jackets won in 2016. In 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021, Georgia handled the Yellow Jackets with ease, but they have had to fight for the past two seasons to put Georgia Tech away. Can Brent Key and his team have a chance to win the game in the 4th quarter?
2. What does Georgia Tech do at quarterback?
Haynes King was injured and missed two games (Notre Dame and Virginia Tech) and Georgia Tech brought him back in the upset win vs Miami, but in a different way. He was used mostly as a runner in that game while true freshman quarterback Aaron Philo came in on passing downs and to Key and Buster Faulkner's credit, it worked perfectly. It did not work as well against NC State however. Philo was able to put together a fantastic drive to win the game, but the Wolfpack seemed to have a plan to stop the two quarterback attack and if they did, you can probably bet Georgia will. Could Key just role with King in this game? Could it just be Philo? Key did not go in depth when asked about this yesterday at his press conference:
"I mean, who's to say we use both of them? Uh, so we're gonna, we're gonna put a plan together to give us the best opportunity to have success in the game. And, uh, Every week's a new week, new defense, new scheme, new coaches, new ways to attack things. So, you know, really one week's not, has no bearing on the next when it comes to putting the plan together."
3. Can Georgia Tech's Defense Force Carson Beck to Make Mistakes?
The Yellow Jackets are much improved on defense as opposed to a year ago, especially in run defense. They do struggle to consistently get pressure on the quarterback though and force turnovers and that feels like a must vs Georgia. In the Kentucky game, he was limited to just 160 yards passing, he threw three interceptions in their loss to Alabama, two interceptions in the win over Mississippi State, three interceptions in the win over Florida, and he threw zero touchdowns vs Ole Miss. Georgia ranks 98th in rushing offense and the best way to slow down the Bulldogs is to get pressure on Beck and force him to make mistakes. Can Tyler Santucci come up with a gameplan to slow down Georgia's passing game? If he can, the Yellow Jackets have a chance.
