Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With No. 6 Georgia
It is officially rivalry week across the country and one of the biggest games of the weekend is going to be on Black Friday. Georgia Tech (7-4, 5-3) travels to Athens to face the No. 6 team in the country who just so happens to be their biggest rival. Georgia (9-2, 6-2) is coming off of a win over UMass on Saturday and looking to avoid being upset ahead of the SEC Championship.
The Yellow Jackets were back on the practice field today and afterward, the Yellow Jackets released their depth chart for the the game on Friday.
Position
Starter
Backup
Quarterback
Haynes King
Zach Pyron or Aaron Philo
Running Back
Jamal Haynes
Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Daylon Gordon
Wide Receiver
Eric Singleton Jr
Abdul Janneh
Wide Receiver
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton
Wide Receiver
Chase Lane
Leo Blackburn
Tight End
Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes
Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham
Left Tackle
Corey Robinson
Ethan Mackenny
Left Guard
Joe Fusile
Harrison Moore
Center
Weston Franklin
Tana Alo-Tupuola
Right Guard
Keylan Rutledge
Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs
Right Tackle
Jordan Williams
Benjamin Galloway
Position
Starter
Backup
End
Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen
Jordan Boyd
Nose
Zeek Biggers
Thomas Gore and Horace Lockett
Tackle
Makius Scott or Jordan van den Berg
Jason Moore
Rush
Romello Height or Kevin Harris
Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
E.J. Lightsey
Linebacker
Trenilyas Tatum
Tah'j Butler
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Zachary Tobe
Free Safety
Taye Seymore
LaMiles Brooks
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Omar Daniels
Cornerback
Warren Burrell
Nehemiah Chandler
Nickleback/Sam
Rodney Shelley or Syeed Gibbs
Position
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Aidan Birr
James Whatley
Punter
David Shanahan
James Whatley
Long Snapper
Henry Freer
Joseph Stoever
Georgia Tech and Georgia have one of the best rivalries in college football but the games were non-competitive from 2017-2021, with Georgia winning each one by double digits and the Yellow Jackets never really being in the game. That has changed since Brent Key became the interim head coach in 2022 and then the head coach the following season
Georgia Tech played Georgia almost as well as anyone did last year. Georgia won 31-23, but the Yellow Jackets were an onside kick away from getting the ball back and having a chance to tie the game up. In 2022, Key had his alma mater within six points of the No. 1 Bulldogs (13-7) in the middle of the third quarter before Georgia finally pulled away. In each of the past two seasons, Key has had this team playing better against the Bulldogs since the last time the Yellow Jackets won in 2016.
After practice Tuesday, Key met with the media and was asked about what a win over the Bulldogs would mean to him and this program:
"You know yeah when winning games you know that's why you play games if it's an opportunity to win but we don't, we don't talk about winning games we don't talk about anything other than playing the best of our ability every, every play one play at a time, you know I can't sit there and tell a team there's no scoreboard. Don't look at the scoreboard. We're not outcome-oriented. We're not and then sit up here and talk about winning football game. That's that's not the way we're wired. It's not the way this team's built. Um that's why we're able to have adversity hit and be able to continue to play through it. Uh it's all about playing the next play."
Key was also asked about the logistics of playing on a Friday and the momentum that the program has right now:
"Yeah, it's not really a shorter (week) I mean, yesterday was, in today's Tuesday, yesterday was Monday, the day before that was Sunday. We had an extra day in there to let our guys heal up a little bit. So it's not really a shorter week. Once you're in the flow of things, it's the same. But you're only as good as your last game. We're preparing for the next game. That's what it is. We're playing the next game. It's a big game. It's the last game of the season. It's a big game for a lot of people associated with both schools. So you shouldn't have to light a fire under people when you're going into a week like this."
Key has a reputation for getting his teams up for big games and being able to pull the upset, but this would be his biggest yet. Georgia Tech has not beaten their rival since 2016, but a win would do wonders for Key and continue the momentum that he has built with the program and on the recruiting trail. He has a huge opportunity on Friday night to make a statement.
