Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With No. 6 Georgia

The Yellow Jackets released their depth chart today ahead of their matchup with the Bulldogs

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
/ Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It is officially rivalry week across the country and one of the biggest games of the weekend is going to be on Black Friday. Georgia Tech (7-4, 5-3) travels to Athens to face the No. 6 team in the country who just so happens to be their biggest rival. Georgia (9-2, 6-2) is coming off of a win over UMass on Saturday and looking to avoid being upset ahead of the SEC Championship.

The Yellow Jackets were back on the practice field today and afterward, the Yellow Jackets released their depth chart for the the game on Friday.

Position

Starter

Backup

Quarterback

Haynes King

Zach Pyron or Aaron Philo

Running Back

Jamal Haynes

Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Daylon Gordon

Wide Receiver

Eric Singleton Jr

Abdul Janneh

Wide Receiver

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton

Wide Receiver

Chase Lane

Leo Blackburn

Tight End

Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes

Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham

Left Tackle

Corey Robinson

Ethan Mackenny

Left Guard

Joe Fusile

Harrison Moore

Center

Weston Franklin

Tana Alo-Tupuola

Right Guard

Keylan Rutledge

Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs

Right Tackle

Jordan Williams

Benjamin Galloway

Position

Starter

Backup

End

Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen

Jordan Boyd

Nose

Zeek Biggers

Thomas Gore and Horace Lockett

Tackle

Makius Scott or Jordan van den Berg

Jason Moore

Rush

Romello Height or Kevin Harris

Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

E.J. Lightsey

Linebacker

Trenilyas Tatum

Tah'j Butler

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Zachary Tobe

Free Safety

Taye Seymore

LaMiles Brooks

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Omar Daniels

Cornerback

Warren Burrell

Nehemiah Chandler

Nickleback/Sam

Rodney Shelley or Syeed Gibbs

Position

Starter

Backup

Kicker

Aidan Birr

James Whatley

Punter

David Shanahan

James Whatley

Long Snapper

Henry Freer

Joseph Stoever

Georgia Tech and Georgia have one of the best rivalries in college football but the games were non-competitive from 2017-2021, with Georgia winning each one by double digits and the Yellow Jackets never really being in the game. That has changed since Brent Key became the interim head coach in 2022 and then the head coach the following season

Georgia Tech played Georgia almost as well as anyone did last year. Georgia won 31-23, but the Yellow Jackets were an onside kick away from getting the ball back and having a chance to tie the game up. In 2022, Key had his alma mater within six points of the No. 1 Bulldogs (13-7) in the middle of the third quarter before Georgia finally pulled away. In each of the past two seasons, Key has had this team playing better against the Bulldogs since the last time the Yellow Jackets won in 2016.

After practice Tuesday, Key met with the media and was asked about what a win over the Bulldogs would mean to him and this program:

"You know yeah when winning games you know that's why you play games if it's an opportunity to win but we don't, we don't talk about winning games we don't talk about anything other than playing the best of our ability every, every play one play at a time, you know I can't sit there and tell a team there's no scoreboard. Don't look at the scoreboard. We're not outcome-oriented. We're not and then sit up here and talk about winning football game. That's that's not the way we're wired. It's not the way this team's built. Um that's why we're able to have adversity hit and be able to continue to play through it. Uh it's all about playing the next play."

Key was also asked about the logistics of playing on a Friday and the momentum that the program has right now:

"Yeah, it's not really a shorter (week) I mean, yesterday was, in today's Tuesday, yesterday was Monday, the day before that was Sunday. We had an extra day in there to let our guys heal up a little bit. So it's not really a shorter week. Once you're in the flow of things, it's the same. But you're only as good as your last game. We're preparing for the next game. That's what it is. We're playing the next game. It's a big game. It's the last game of the season. It's a big game for a lot of people associated with both schools. So you shouldn't have to light a fire under people when you're going into a week like this."

Key has a reputation for getting his teams up for big games and being able to pull the upset, but this would be his biggest yet. Georgia Tech has not beaten their rival since 2016, but a win would do wonders for Key and continue the momentum that he has built with the program and on the recruiting trail. He has a huge opportunity on Friday night to make a statement.

